2024 is here and the action out on the hardwood could not be more intense as the Orlando Magic head to the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Magic-Warriors prediction and pick will be revealed.

One of the bigger surprises of the league up to this point, the Magic have stormed out to a 19-13 record overall and clearly look to be a formidable force within the Eastern Conference. On New Year's Eve, the Magic ended up falling on the wrong side of the scoreboard to the Phoenix Suns by a score

Is it time to sound the alarm in San Francisco? After a disheartening finish to the season a year ago, the Warriors down find themselves two games below the .500 mark and need to start playing a whole lot better to be taken seriously in the wild, wild, west. Most recently, the Warriors have lost three straight games and are only 9-8 on their home floor this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Warriors Odds

Orlando Magic: +3 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -3 (-112)

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBA TV/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

After finishing the 2022-2023 season with a 34-48 record which was well off-pace of the playoff hunt in the east, the Magic have quickly changed their losing narrative and now look like one of the more promising and up-and-coming teams that the NBA has to offer.

In order for Orlando to get the job done, it is an absolute no-brainer that the Magic will need to get their star forward in Paolo Banchero going from the get-go yet again. Only at the ripe age of 21, Banchero is a star in the making as he has dropped 20 or more points 19 times already. Paired with a nice shooting touch and an NBA-ready body, Banchero could be the perfect recipe for success in terms of Orlando finding a way to sink the Warriors' chances of finding the win column.

Not to mention, but Orlando MUST get creative defensively specifically with their effectiveness in forcing the Warriors to a surplus of turnovers. As it stands, Golden State has been prone to get sloppy with the basketball from time to time and there is no doubt that the Magic have to take advantage of this more often than not. Of course, the Magic boast the second-best defensive rating in the NBA which should only help their case in handling their business later this evening.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Could the Warriors' illustrious dynasty be over as we know it? Only two years removed from winning their fourth NBA Championship in nearly a decade, Golden State could not look more like a non-contender than they do right now. Currently occupying the last-place spot in the Pacific Division Standings, the time is now for the Warriors to get back on track with the arrival of the new year!

For starters, there is no debate that the Warriors' struggles are becoming more evident with each passing game, but the biggest surprise has been how awful Golden State's defense has been. Against the Mavericks in their latest loss, it proved to be Dallas that abused the Warriors' shaky defense with a 55% shooting clip from the floor. Simply put, this Warriors team on the defensive end of the floor has been leaving much to be desired as of late, and if they don't increase their focus and energy in that department, then they may be in for another rough outing.

All in all, at least Golden State has a considerable experience advantage, especially against the Magic and their youthful roster. With vets like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul serving as floor generals at the point guard positions, staying one step ahead of an eager magic squad in their pick and rolls and overall ability to create space on shot attempts will be critical.

Lastly, it will be extremely vital for Golden State to get shooting guard Play Thompson going from the opening tip. After going only 1-11 shooting in the disheartening loss to Dallas, Thompson needs to get back to his vintage self if Golden State wants any shot of coming out victorious in this one.

Final Magic-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Buckle up basketball fans, this should be an entertaining showdown! However, only one side can handle their business, and in this instance, it is safe to take the Warriors on their home floor despite how poorly they've played to begin the 2023-2024 regal season.

Final Magic-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -3 (-112)