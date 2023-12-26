The Orlando Magic visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we give you a Magic-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are having a fantastic season. They are 17-11, and have turned it around with all their young talent. Orlando ended a losing streak on Saturday as they beat the Indiana Pacers, so they will look to build off that. The Magic have already beaten the Wizards twice this season. In those games, Franz Wagner is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.0 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds in the two games. As a team, the Magic have scored 134.5 points per game against Washington this season.

The Wizards are a bottom-tier team in the NBA. They are 5-23, but two of those wins have come in their last five games. Against the Nets this season, the Wizards are led by Kyle Kuzma. He is scoring 16.0 points. Bilal Coulibaly has put up 15.5 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds against Brooklyn. As a team, the Wizards are scoring 95.5 points per game against the Nets.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Wizards Odds

Orlando Magic: -7.5 (-108)

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-112)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Monumental Sports Network

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have been able to put up a lot of points against Washington. They have scored 130+ points in both of the games they have played against the Wizards this season. Washington is giving up the most points per game this season. They allow 126.6 points per game, and teams shoot 50 percent against them. Orlando is an average offensive team, but they become great against the Wizards. As long as they continue to score against the Wizards, they will cover this spread with ease.

The Magic play good defense. This is why they are allowing less than 100 points per game against the Wizards. On the season, the Magic are allowing 110.4 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the NBA. Even though the Magic have shut down the Wizards this season, they can not take them lightly. If the Magic can continue playing good defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are very bad on the defensive end of the court. There is not aspect of their defense that is good this season. With that said, the Wizards need to be good offensively, and they are. Washington is 10th in the NBA with 117.0 points per game. They make the sixth-most shots in the NBA, and they have the eighth-best shooting percentage. The Wizards need to be at their best offensively in this game because they have to pick up their defense. If they can put up a good offensive game, they will keep the game close and cover the spread.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards defense makes betting on them very hard to do. They have allowed a lot of points to the Magic this season, and I see that continuing in this game. Orlando does not have to score 130+ points in this game, but it would not be surprising if they did. With that said, I am going to trust my gut and bet on the Magic to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Magic -7.5 (-108), Over 238 (-110)