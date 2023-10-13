During a break from his international duties with Portugal, Diogo Dalot, the former Manchester United defender, couldn't resist indulging in light-hearted banter with his old club teammate and footballing legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of preparations for Portugal's upcoming games against Slovakia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, the Manchester United fullback seized a golden opportunity. He captured a candid moment of the Al-Nassr striker, Ronaldo, deeply engrossed in his mobile phone. Dalot, with a playful smirk, promptly shared the amusing scene on his Instagram story, adding a humorous caption: “This new generation is always on the phone.” The caption, spoken with an undertone of irony, was a gentle jest aimed at his 38-year-old colleague, playfully highlighting the generational gap between them.

While this moment was all in good fun, it was also a reminder of the deep respect Dalot had for the Portuguese icon. He had openly confessed his admiration for Ronaldo. He even credited his move to Old Trafford in 2018 as being motivated by his desire to follow in the footsteps of the great Ronaldo.

Their dreams aligned in 2021 when Ronaldo made a glorious return to Manchester United, bringing the young talent closer to his idol than ever before. However, their shared history took an unexpected turn. Just over a year later, Dalot's Manchester United journey ended following a high-profile interview with Piers Morgan and his subsequent release, paving the way for a new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

Despite this rollercoaster ride, it's worth noting that, during the twilight of their time together at Old Trafford, Dalot had defended Ronaldo when tensions arose with the new manager, Erik ten Hag. He spoke warmly of Ronaldo's contributions, highlighting the goal-scoring prowess and experience that had defined Ronaldo's remarkable two-decade career.

The football world watched anxiously as Portugal entered another round of international fixtures, their eyes set on EURO qualification. In the ever-evolving landscape of the sport, new stars like 19-year-old midfielder Joao Neves were ready to rise, their stories waiting to be written alongside legends like Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot.