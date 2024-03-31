In a display of striking superiority and tactical brilliance, Manon Fiorot dominated Erin Blanchfield over five rounds in the main event of UFC Atlantic City, securing a unanimous decision victory. This win not only extends Fiorot's impressive unbeaten streak in the UFC but also positions her as the next in line for a title shot against the winner of the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
From the opening bell, Fiorot's game plan was evident, to leverage her striking prowess and keep the fight standing, where she held a distinct advantage. Fiorot, a former two-time French kickboxing and karate champion, utilized her diverse striking arsenal to maintain distance and control the pace of the fight. Her use of sidekicks to the body, a hallmark of her karate background, was particularly effective in disrupting Blanchfield's rhythm and preventing the New Jersey native from closing the distance to initiate her grappling game.
Blanchfield, known for her Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and formidable ground game, faced significant challenges in implementing her strategy. Despite her best efforts to take the fight to the mat, Blanchfield found herself thwarted by Fiorot's exceptional takedown defense, which has been a key component of her success in the UFC. Fiorot's ability to sprawl and utilize underhooks to fend off Blanchfield's attempts showcased her preparedness for the grappling threat posed by her opponent.
As the fight progressed, Fiorot's confidence grew, and her striking became more aggressive. She began to mix in powerful combinations, landing significant strikes that visibly affected Blanchfield. Fiorot's precision and timing were on full display, as she consistently beat Blanchfield to the punch and countered effectively whenever Blanchfield attempted to engage.
Blanchfield, demonstrating her resilience and determination, continued to press forward, searching for opportunities to change the course of the fight. However, Fiorot's superior footwork and spatial awareness allowed her to maintain control of the octagon, dictating the terms of the engagement. Fiorot's ability to manage distance and evade Blanchfield's strikes while delivering her own highlighted the gap in striking proficiency between the two fighters.
By the championship rounds, Fiorot had firmly established her dominance, and Blanchfield's window for a comeback was rapidly closing. Fiorot's relentless pace and volume of strikes began to take their toll on Blanchfield, who showed signs of fatigue and damage from the accumulated strikes. Despite this, Blanchfield never stopped trying to turn the tide, a testament to her heart and fighting spirit.
In the end, Fiorot's masterclass in striking and fight IQ earned her a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout in her favor. This victory not only cements Fiorot's status as a top contender in the UFC's flyweight division but also sets her up for a potential title shot against the winner of the upcoming trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
Fiorot's performance in Atlantic City was a statement to the rest of the division. Her striking, coupled with her improved grappling defense, makes her a formidable challenge for any opponent. With her eyes now set on UFC gold, Fiorot's journey from a decorated striker to a mixed martial arts title contender is a testament to her dedication, skill, and evolution as a fighter.
As the flyweight division awaits the outcome of Grasso vs. Shevchenko 3, Fiorot's victory in Atlantic City sends a clear message, she is ready for her shot at the title. Whether facing Grasso's technical boxing and jiu-jitsu or Shevchenko's well-rounded game and striking accuracy, Fiorot's performance against Blanchfield has proven that she possesses the tools and determination to compete at the highest level.
In the aftermath of UFC Atlantic City, the flyweight division finds itself with a new title contender in Manon Fiorot. Her journey to the top has been marked by impressive victories and continuous improvement, making her one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC today. As Fiorot awaits her opportunity to compete for the championship, the flyweight division is set for a thrilling chapter, with Fiorot poised to play a pivotal role in its unfolding narrative.
