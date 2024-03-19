The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Maple Leafs-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Maple Leafs are 38-19-9 this season, and they have won two of their last three, including a game against the Flyers. Toronto has beaten the Flyers twice this season. In those games, Auston Matthews has scored four goals. William Nylander has two goals of his own, as well. As a team, the Maple Leafs have scored 10 goals against the Flyers. Toronto should be healthy as they head into this game.
The Flyers are 34-26-8 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. Against the Maple Leafs this season, Philadelphia has scored just five goals. Five different skaters have scored for the Flyers in those games. Travis Konecny has assisted on two of those goals to lead the team in that category. Heading into this game, Philadelphia should have a healthy lineup.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Flyers Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -140
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 6.5 (+102)
Under: 6.5 (-124)
How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Flyers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: TSN Direct, NBC Sports Philadelphia
TV: TSN Direct, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maple Leafs have to superstars on their team that should be able to handle business. Both Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been able to dominate the Flyers in the two games played. Toronto needs them to have good games in this one, as well. If they can each put up a goal or two, or at least control the puck, they will win this game on the road.
The Maple Leafs have scored 10 goals against the Flyers this season. This is no surprise as the Maple Leafs are one of the best goal scoring teams in the NHL at 3.58 goals per game. When Toronto scores at least three goals this season, they are 34-6-7. If Toronto puts up at least three goals in this one, they will be able to win the game.
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers are a good team, but it is not because of their play in the offensive zone. Philadelphia is not the best scoring team in the NHL, so they need to lock it in on defense. Giving up at most three goals is going to be key for the Flyers in this game. As a team, they allow just 3.02 goals per game. When the Flyers allow at most three goals, they are 34-7-4. Their defensive play is going to be the most important key to the game for Philadelphia.
Final Maple Leafs-Flyers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between the two teams. The Maple Leafs are one of the better teams in the NHL, though. Their play in the offensive zone on the skates of Matthews and Nylander is hard to ignore. I like the Maple Leafs to score some goals in this one. Because of this, I like the Maple Leafs to go on the road and win this game.
Final Maple Leafs-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-140)