The Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our March Madness odds series for our Kent State Indiana prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kent State Indiana.

The college basketball season is such a wonderful journey for those who follow the sport closely. When the NCAA Tournament comes around, casual fans don’t know the various players who make the season special and give their respective teams a chance to dream big in March. College hoops junkies have spent the past four months delighting in the players who have provided added dimensions of skill and quality to the sport.

Consider the example of Kent State’s Sincere Carry, who can light up the scoreboard with the best of them. Casuals don’t know about him, but college basketball zealots do. He scored 35 points against Akron in early March, and that was merely the warm-up act before a MAC Tournament in which Carry helped Kent State beat top-seeded Toledo in the MAC championship game. Kent State snapped Toledo’s 17-game winning streak and scored what was easily the most important and satisfying win of its entire season. People who study college basketball were aware of that plot point, and it added to their experience of the whole campaign.

Indiana is a prominent program, much more so than Kent State. Accordingly, more American sports fans know about Trayce Jackson-Davis, the elite center who makes Indiana go. Jackson-Davis is a superb, polished player at both ends of the floor. Footwork, agility, instincts, size, length, quickness, a soft touch near the basket — Jackson-Davis is the full package. He has put Indiana on his back and led this team to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He will try to lead the Hoosiers on a deep run in the bracket, but Carry and Kent State will be formidable opponents.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Kent State-Indiana March Madness odds.

March Madness Odds: Kent State-Indiana Odds

Kent State Golden Flashes: +4.5 (-115)

Indiana Hoosiers: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kent State vs. Indiana

TV: TBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET, 6:55 p.m. PT

Why Kent State Could Cover the Spread

The Kent State Golden Flashes have a guy who can carry them quite sincerely in March: Sincere Carry is the real deal, and with him on the court, Kent State always has a chance. Kent State’s win over Toledo in the MAC title game was a big-boy win which showed that the Golden Flashes are fully ready for this moment against Indiana.

Speaking of Indiana, the Hoosiers lost to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. They have talent, but they have not been relentlessly consistent this season. Kent State’s best game is definitely good enough to beat them.

Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread

There is no one on Kent State’s roster who can stop Trayce Jackson-Davis. TJD is going to go off in this game. He definitely doesn’t want his Indiana career to end this early. He will be a man on a mission, and the bitter taste of the Penn State loss will galvanize the Hoosiers, making sure they don’t take Kent State lightly. Indiana will be ready, and that’s most of the battle for a No. 4 seed when it plays a 13 seed in March.

Final Kent State-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Trayce Jackson-Davis will play well, but so will Sincere Carry. Kent State might not win outright, but it will take this game down to the wire. Take Kent State.

Final Kent State-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Kent State +4.5