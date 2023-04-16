Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo’s bid for a perfect game was broken up by a single by Colorado Rockies outfielder Jurickson Profar in the seventh inning of a 1-0 win by Seattle over the Rockies on Sunday, according to a tweet by FOX Sports: MLB.

“Heck of a performance by the righty,” wrote FOX Sports.

Luis Castillo ended the night with two hits allowed, nine strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA in seven innings pitched. Pitchers Justin Topa and Paul Sewald took the mound for the Mariners in the next two innings.

Colorado pitcher Noah Davis threw in five innings for the Rockies, gathering five strikeouts before Dinelson Lamet, Brad Hand and Justin Lawrence earned time on the mound.

Luis Castillo, a two-time All-Star during his time with the Cincinnati Reds and the Mariners, garnered a record of 49-55 and an ERA of 3.54 in 151 games played and started, according to Baseball Reference. He took 8th place in 2017 National League Rookie of the Year Voting, taking spots behind Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland, now-Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Manuel Margot and Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez. Castillo claimed a 1-0 record in three games played and started during the 2023 season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luis Castillo became the first Mariners pitcher to throw in seven or more innings in the postseason and not give up a single run, according to Seattle Mariners Baseball Information Coordinator Alex Mayer.

“Luis Castillo is the first pitcher to throw 7.0+ scoreless innings in Mariners postseason history,” wrote Mayer in an October tweet.

The Mariners moved up to 8-8 on the season, taking second place in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers. The Los Angeles Angels sit 0.5 games behind them with a record of 7-8, most recently falling in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Mariners will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. PDT on Monday in T-Mobile Park. The game will be broadcasted on Root Sports Northwest.