The Seattle Mariners will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of this three-game series. We are at Chase Field, sharing our MLB odds series, make a Mariners-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Saturday. Now, they will try and win the series. Things started well for the Mariners as they built a 2-0 lead. Then, they struck again in the fourth inning when Tom Murphy blasted a solo home run to deep left field to make it 3-0. The Diamondbacks fought back in the fourth inning when Christian Walker doubled to deep right field to cut the lead to 3-1. Next, Dominic Canzone singled to center field to make it 3-2. The M's tied the game in the fifth when Carson Kelly clipped a single to center field. Later, Canzone gave the Diamondbacks the lead by singling to center.

Luis Castillo will make the start for the Mariners today and comes in with a 6-7 record and a 3.02 ERA. Recently, he went seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine in a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins. Castillo had allowed three-or-less runs in four straight games. Meanwhile, Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks and is 9-4 with a 3.12 ERA. Kelly went six innings in his last outing while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, he has allowed one earned run in two of his last three starts.

The Mariners will come into this game with a record of 53-51. Also, they are 5.5 games behind the final wildcard spot in the AL. The Diamondbacks come into this game with a record of 56-48 and are a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds for the second and final wildcard spots in the NL.

Here are the Mariners-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Diamondbacks Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: DIRECTV Sports Net Northwest, LLC

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have struggled to hit the ball all season. Now, they come into this game ranking 26th in batting average and 23rd in on-base percentage. The Mariners are also 16th in runs, 12th in home runs, and 22nd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 54 runs. Also, he went 1 for 3 yesterday. Julio Rodriguez is hitting .252 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 61 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 5. Eugenio Suarez is batting .223 with 14 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 42 runs. Additionally, he went 0 for 3 yesterday. Cal Raleigh is hitting .231 with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 47 runs. However, he went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can score early and build a lead. Then, they need Castillo to have another good game.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have slowed down a little. However, they still have an offense that ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, seventh in runs, 16th in home runs, and seventh in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .283 with five home runs, 37 RBIs, and 46 runs. Meanwhile, Ketel Marte is hitting .296 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 71 runs. Corbin Carroll is batting .285 with 21 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 76 runs. Likewise, Walker is hitting .265 with 22 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 56 runs. Lourdes Gurriel is batting .246 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 41 runs.

The Diamondbacks will have to figure out a way to hit Castillo's pitches. Additionally, they need better pitching to win. Pitching has been a big reason for this current 6-14 stretch they are in. Thus, they need a big game from Kelly to have a chance to win this game. The Diamondbacks also need the bullpen to pitch well late in the game. Ultimately, it comes down to not making mistakes over the heart of the plate.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can smack the baseball. Then, they need a good game from Kelly to give them a good chance to thrive.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling to do much. However, the Diamondbacks have better momentum after last night. Both pitchers are great, and this feels like a game where they will thrive. Therefore, expect runs to come at a premium with the under hitting the mark. This feels like a 3-2 or 4-3 game on a Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Under: 8 (-102)