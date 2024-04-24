The Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Rangers.
The Texas Rangers are defending World Series champions and one of the teams one would naturally expect to be in contention for a playoff spot in October. Yet, in the first few weeks of the new season, the Rangers have been an average team playing break-even baseball. This team is not hitting the baseball the way it did for much of last season. Corey Seager is not mashing the ball at the level the Rangers need. The offense is not posting seven or eight runs on a regular basis. The Texas offense looked like a juggernaut for extended portions of the 2023 season, and we have generally not seen that level of potency and ferocity from the Rangers in April of 2024. This lack of potency was evident on Tuesday night in the first game of this series against fellow American League West contender Seattle. The Mariners shut out the Rangers, allowing only three hits. Texas is stuck and stagnant on offense, and that has to change if the defending champions are going to play in the 2024 postseason.
Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+176)
Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-215)
Over: 9 (-118)
Under: 9 (-104)
How To Watch Mariners vs. Rangers
TV: Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The M's have to be delighted after beating the Rangers on the road on Tuesday. Winning itself is great, but shutting out the Rangers will give Seattle an extra injection of confidence. The Mariners have won six of their last seven games and could be hitting their stride after a rough start. The Mariners were several games under .500 but have managed to stabilize before the end of April. What also has to make the M's feel extra confident heading into Wednesday's game is that Julio Rodriguez hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday in Arlington. When he gets hot and swings the stick with great rhythm and fluidity, the Mariners become extremely difficult to beat. A hot-hitting Julio turns the M's from an ordinary team into a world-beating team capable of rising to the top of the American League standings. Seattle has a lot of trends and forces working in its favor entering this game.
Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread
When a credentialed and proven team loses at home and gets dominated the way the Rangers were smothered on Tuesday against the Mariners, chances are that team will bounce back the next night and play a really good and complete ballgame. The Rangers had nothing to offer the Mariners on Tuesday. They should have a lot to offer Seattle on Wednesday. The ups and downs of baseball are such that one day's failure often leads to the next day's success. That's why the Rangers are an attractive team to pick here.
Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick
The Rangers will probably score a good amount of runs, but if Julio Rodriguez is on fire, it won't matter. Ultimately, you should stay away from betting on this game.
