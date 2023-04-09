Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Youtube content creator Markiplier debuts as a guest character in the free-to-play mobile game Dislyte for its April Carnival limited-time event.

The gritty world of Dislyte prepares to enter a new era where players will awaken their inner rebel. Starting on April 11, players will enjoy a wealth of new content brought about by the latest Dusk & Dawn update with introduction of the goddess Athena in the game’s summoning banner. The mythology-inspired mobile game ramps up to new heights with never-before-seen Espers, an April Carnival event, and limited-time appearances by a surprising familiar face.

Dusk and Dawn: Nyx and Athena

The Goddess of War and the Goddess of Night, Athena and Nyx, join the roster of powerful Espers as Leora and Elaine, orphaned sisters who deeply embrace their rebellious nature. Sisterly love only stretches so far in the world of Dislyte, where skill, determination, and dedication to the cause come first and foremost for any respectable Esper. The question is where seven years apart will make this pair stronger, or more violent than ever.

Leora and Elaine enjoy co-combat skills on the battlefield, freshening gameplay and adding to the joy of team building a cast of highly powerful and varying heroes, all of whom bring special abilities and unique effects to each fight.

Enter: Markiplier

Nyx and Athena aren’t the only new faces in this new content update. During the April Carnival Event, Nyx could be acquired for free alongside Hati, just by participating in the Carnival event.

Additionally, the gates between dimensions and time itself break down as part of the Carnival celebrations, with the addition of special limited-time guest character in the form of the one and only Markiplier as a friendly NPC within the event’s “Beard Contest.”

And Markiplier isn’t the only content creator debuting in this event. Dislyte also welcomes Camille, a wolf girl Vtuber based on Skoll, the moon-devouring wolf entity known in Norse mythology. Camille is also an active social media influencer that can be followed at @vtubercamille on Instagram, and @SuperCamille on Twitter and YouTube.

The Dusk & Dawn Dungeon

The most important gameplay aspect of this new content patch is the addition of the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon. More than a standard dungeon challenge, the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon formally invites all wayward travelers and those without a place to call home. There’s a price, but players will have the chance to earn a lot of rewards. In this dungeon, plates will uncover forbidden areas like underground labs and dark towers. In the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon, childlike joy can be purchased, but pure agony can be obtained for free if you linger too long.

Dislyte is a free-to-play mythology-inspired RPG mobile game, featuring characters called “Espers” as manifestations of gods, goddesses, and mythical creatures from various mythologies, which you can download from the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. For everything else on gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.