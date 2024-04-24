The Marlins make the trip to Atlanta to face the Braves. These two teams are headed in opposite directions with the Marlins playing like one of the worst teams in the MLB, while the Braves are playing like one of the best teams in the MLB. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins-Braves prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Marlins are another team in the race for the title of worst team in the MLB with a 6-18 record. Their bats have struggled up to this point in the season, ranking near the bottom of the MLB in team batting average. Their pitching has somehow been even worse when compared to how their bats have been playing. Bryan De la Cruz, Luis Arraez, Jake Burger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have been able to stand out despite the overall struggles as a team behind the plate. Trevor Rogers and Ryan Weathers have been okay at best on the mound for a pitching staff that is ranked near the bottom of the MLB. The Marlins have struggled across the board this season and a matchup against the Braves does not bode well for the Marlins due to how much they have struggled up to this point.
The Atlanta Braves have come out very strong to open the season. They are 15-6 and have won seven of their eight games. They have picked up where they left off last season with an insanely strong batting lineup that is statistically the best in the MLB in the early portion of the year. Marcell Ozuna has dominated at the plate early on for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuna Jr. not far behind. However, their pitching has started out of the gate slowly with only Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, and Charlie Morton standing out after a dominant season from the entire staff last season. The Braves should still be in right in the thick of it when it comes to the NL race and it seems like things are starting to click for them after not starting as dominant as they were last year.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +188
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-111)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch Marlins vs. Braves
Time: 7:20 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports South
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins have not announced who they are going with on the mound yet, but it feels like it is a prime spot for the Marlins to rely heavily on their bullpen. The Marlins are 27th in the MLB as a staff in ERA at 4.77, they are 27th in OBA in .260 and they are 28th in team WHIP at 1.51. The Marlins' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries, so the bullpen seems like it would be the safest bet in this spot. The bullpen for the Marlins is going to have a massive challenge in this game because of how well the Braves have been playing behind the plate.
The Marlins' offense has taken a nosedive to start the season after how well they were playing last season. They are 25th in team batting average at .221 after finishing last season with a .259 batting average which was top five in the MLB. The offense is led by Bryan De La Cruz, Jake Burger (despite his injury), Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Luis Arraez. Arraez leads in batting average at .276 and in total hits at 27. Burger leads in RBI at 15 despite still being injured. Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins in home runs at 5 and then Chisholm Jr. leads the way in OBP at .340. This could be a difficult matchup because Lopez has opened the year playing very well on the mound.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves are going with Reynaldo Lopez to start on the mound. He has a 2-0 record, a 0.50 ERA, and a 0.94 WHIP. Through 18 innings, he has allowed one run on 11 hits with six walks and 18 strikeouts. He has appeared in three total games so far this season and the Braves are 2-1 in those games. In his last start, he pitched 6 innings allowing four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Last season, Lopez was mainly used in the bullpen for the Guardians where he had a 1-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 0.82 WHIP. This is a good spot for him to take advantage of a bad offense in Miami.
The Braves offense has felt like they picked up immediately where they left off just last season. They are currently the top-ranked team in the MLB in batting average at .282 just one year after finishing atop the league with a .276 batting average. Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia, and Ronald Acuna Jr. have both opened the year playing great and have led the way in almost every batting category for the Braves. Arcia leads in batting average at .338 while Acuna Jr. leads the way in OBP at .408. Ozuna leads the team in home runs at nine, in RBI at 27, and in total hits at 27. The Braves offense can compete with anyone in the league and this is a good matchup against a struggling Miami team that has not found much success on the mound.
Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick
This game has Braves written all over it. The Marlins don't have much to offer on the mound and their bats are struggling. The Braves have been on a hot streak and that should continue in this game thanks to Lopez on the mound and their massive strength behind the plate. Expect the Braves to win and win big in this game at home, the Marlins are no match for the Braves right now.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-111)