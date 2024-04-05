The Miami Marlins will continue their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Marlins-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 8-5 on Thursday in St. Louis to claim their home opener. Ultimately, the Cards struck first when Ivan Herrera clobbered a solo shot to left-center field to get a 1-0 lead in the second inning. But the Marlins fought back when Jake Burger battered the baseball to deep left-center field to tie the game in the fourth. Then, the Marlins struck again in the fifth inning when Josh Bell slammed the baseball to left-center field for a two-run bomb to make it 3-1. Burger hit another home run in the same inning, this time to left field, to make it 4-1.
It was 5-3 Marlins in the seventh inning when the Cards fought back with a flurry of hits. First, Herrera singled to center to make it 5-4. Nolan Gorman doubled to drive two runners home and give the Cardinals the 6-5 lead. Next, Alec Burleson singled to make it 7-5 before Masyn Wynn tripled to right to finish the scoring.
Trevor Rogers will pitch for the Marlins. He is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA. In his last outing, he pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, striking out six, and walking four in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Steven Matz will start for the Cards. He is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA. In his last start, he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking two, in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Odds: Marlins-Cardinals Odds
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: +126
St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Marlins vs. Cardinals
Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins have lost all of their first eight games, including seven at home. Consequently, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong over the first eight contests of the season. The Marlins are struggling, and they need their lineup to do well to relieve the pressure off the rotation.
Luis Arraez is off to a horrible start. So far, he is batting .188, driving in no runs while scoring five times. Bell has been okay at best. Ultimately, he is hitting .226 with one home run, three RBIs, and four runs. Burger finally came around on Thursday in St. Louis. Currently, he is hitting .355 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and six runs. But the Marlins have gotten almost no production from Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sadly, he is clipping .185 with one home run and five RBIs while scoring five times.
The Marlins will cover the spread if Rogers can limit his mistakes and pitch well. Then, they need their offense to give him some run support.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals are playing average baseball at the moment. Regardless, they have shown they can hit and pitch. This good combination helped them take two of three games against the San Diego Padres, as well as the first tilt with the Marlins.
Victor Scott II was the leadoff hitter on Thursday. Now, he hopes to hit well to set up the heart of the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .241 with one home run, six RBIs, and four runs. Thus, look for him to try and drive runners home. Nolan Arenado is batting .265 with four RBIs while scoring three times. Meanwhile, Herrera is now hitting .333 with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs. Nolan Gorman is struggling at the moment, batting just .207 with four RBIs and two runs.
The Cardinals will need Matz to pitch well. If he cannot. Then, they will rely on a bullpen that has allowed just one earned run over four games. The relievers must continue to pitch well when the starters come out of the game.
The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can string another good inning. Next, they need solid pitching to hold off the Marlins.
Final Marlins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
When the season started, many expected the Marlins to be a sleeper team. While that can still happen, they need to get things going. The Marlins are currently 0-8 due to various factors. Regardless, it has to end sometime. Rogers had a rough outing in the first game. However, he is talented enough to bounce back. The Marlins are desperate for a win. Subsequently, they will do everything they can to get it. Whether they win or not, they will find a way to keep it close and cover the spread to inch closer to ending their misery.
Final Marlins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins +1.5 (-172)