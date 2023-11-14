Marlon Wayans shares that one of his children is transgender. He said that he has "unconditional love and acceptance" for his son.

Marlon Wayans shared that his oldest child is transgender. He sat down with The Breakfast Club podcast that Kai (formerly known as Amai) identifies as a transgender male.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” Wayans said. “My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition.”

The actor said that he is not perfect and is in the process of learning more, which Kai appreciates. He said that he went from “ignorance and denial” to having “unconditional love and acceptance.” He spoke about how adapting to Kai's preferred pronouns, they/them, was also challenging at first.

“They know, they know I love them. They see me try, and they’re like, ‘I'm happy,'” Wayans told the podcast hosts.

“The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence,” Wayans shared about his experience. “So if they can't get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f*** do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

Marlon Wayans Announces Comedy Special Skittles or Rainbow Child

Wayans shares Kai, 23, and son Shawn, 21, with his ex, Angelica Zachary.

He also expresses his love for Kai publicly as he posted a photo of the two celebrating their huge accomplishment.

“Happiest bday my baby… daddy loves you to the moon and back,” the father of two shared to Instagram of him kissing Kai on the cheek at a graduation. I've always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means.”

“Be you! You're best you! You're the gift and I'm wrapping paper… love love love you for life. Excuse my ignorance, chalk it up to growth. Love you so much, thank you for making me a man. So proud,” he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans)

The “Air” actor said that he will go more in-depth about his experience in his new comedy special. He is hoping to help other parents with their own transition in creating a safe support system for their children. The upcoming comedy special is titled Skittles or Rainbow Child.

Take a look at his full interview below: