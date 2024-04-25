UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Marnic Mann and Ketlen Souza. Mann is coming off her short-notice debut where she lost via unanimous decision meanwhile, Souza is also coming off her UFC debut where she lost via kneebar in round one. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mann-Souza prediction and pick.
Marnic Mann (6-2) tried her luck on the Contender Series back in 2022 but was ultimately finished by current UFC strawweight competitor Bruna Brasil. However, a win on the regional set her up with a short-notice debut fight against fellow Contender Series alumni Josefine Knutsson whom she lost to via unanimous decision. Mann will be looking for her first win inside the octagon when she takes on Ketlen Souza this weekend at UFC Vegas 91.
Ketlen Souza (13-4) was the former Invicta FC Flyweight Champion when she got the call-up to fight Karine Silva in her UFC debut where she ultimately succumbed to a kneebar in round one. Souza will be cutting back down to the strawweight division as she searches for her first UFC victory when she takes on Marnic Mann this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Marnic Mann-Kelten Souza Odds
Marnic Mann: +270
Kelten Souza: -330
Over 2.5 rounds: -255
Under 2.5 rounds: +205
Why Marnic Mann Will Win
This bout between Marnic Mann and Ketlen Souza is poised to be a compelling clash in the women's strawweight division. Analyzing their fighting styles and recent performances, several factors suggest that Marnic Mann could secure a victory against Souza.
Marnic Mann, known as “The Sawed-Off Savage,” brings a unique combination of aggression and technical skill to the Octagon. With a professional record of 6-2-0, Mann has demonstrated her ability to handle pressure and adapt her strategy mid-fight. Her fighting style, which includes a strong base in MMA and a penchant for striking, makes her a formidable opponent. Notably, Mann has secured three wins by knockout and one by submission, showcasing her versatility and finishing ability.
Ketlen Souza, while a skilled fighter with a record of 13-4, has shown some vulnerabilities in her defense, particularly in her takedown and significant strike defense. Mann's aggressive striking and ability to execute submissions could exploit these weaknesses. Additionally, Mann's experience in high-pressure fights, including her performances in Dana White's Contender Series and UFC events, has prepared her for the intensity of a UFC main card fight.
Mann's recent performance against Josefine Knutsson, despite a loss, displayed her resilience and ability to compete against top-tier opponents. She managed to fight through three rounds, demonstrating her cardiovascular conditioning and determination. This experience is invaluable and suggests that she has the endurance to withstand Souza's attacks and potentially outlast her in later rounds.
Moreover, Mann's background as a BJJ purple belt and her favorite techniques, such as the triangle choke, could be particularly effective against Souza, who has shown susceptibility to submissions in past fights. Mann's ability to blend her striking with grappling threats will be key in managing the pace and control of the fight.
Marnic Mann's combination of striking power, grappling skills, and fight IQ positions her well to potentially secure a victory over Ketlen Souza at UFC Vegas 91. Her ability to adapt and her experience in high-stakes fights will be crucial in this highly anticipated matchup.
Why Kelten Souza Will Win
This showdown between Ketlen Souza and Marnic Mann is set to captivate fans. Analyzing their skills and recent performances, several factors suggest that Ketlen Souza could emerge victorious in this intriguing matchup.
Ketlen Souza, hailing from Brazil, brings a robust record of 13-4 into the fight, showcasing her experience and resilience in the cage. Her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu foundation, coupled with a strong stand-up game, makes her a formidable opponent. This versatility is crucial, as it allows her to adapt her strategy based on the flow of the fight, which will be essential against Mann.
Marnic Mann, known for her aggressive style and striking ability, has a record of 6-2. While impressive, her recent loss to Josefine Knutsson by unanimous decision highlights potential vulnerabilities in her game, particularly against technically sound fighters. Souza's ability to exploit these weaknesses, especially in grappling exchanges where she can control the pace and position of the fight, could be key.
Furthermore, Souza's experience in high-stakes fights, having competed against a range of opponents with diverse skill sets, has prepared her well for the pressures of a UFC main card event. Her ability to remain composed under pressure and execute her game plan effectively will be vital in overcoming Mann's aggressive approach.
Additionally, Souza's reach and height advantage could play a significant role in this bout. Standing taller and possessing a longer reach, she has the tools to manage the distance effectively, crucial for both striking exchanges and setting up takedowns to get herself back into the win column.
Final Marnic Mann-Kelten Souza Prediction & Pick
These two strawweight contenders have the skills to make this an interesting matchup. However, Ketlen Souza's combination of technical prowess, experience, and physical attributes positions her well to potentially secure a victory over Marnic Mann at UFC Vegas 91. Her well-rounded skill set and strategic acumen are likely to be decisive factors in this highly anticipated encounter.
Final Marnic Mann-Kelten Souza Prediction & Pick: Ketlen Souza (-330), Over 2.5 Rounds (-255)