Matt Hardy loves AEW Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed

The AEW Tag Team Championship run of The Acclaimed has been off to a pretty incredible start. The duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, with “Daddy Ass” himself, Billy Gunn in their corner, secured a massive win over Swerve in our Glory on national television at Grand Slam, they followed it up with a string of fantastic promos that detail what the straps mean to them, and soon, on the forthcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, the duo will lead a celebration of “National Scissoring Day,” which maybe isn’t a real thing but will undoubtedly be celebrated as such.

Will Swerve Strickland attempt to sabotage the soon-t0-be national holiday as Tony Schiavone alluded to in a taped promo on Rampage? Most certainly, but even an attack by Mr. “Whose House?” certainly won’t be enough to stop the “The Acclaimed Hypetrain” that has somehow only picked up stem since they won it all almost two weeks ago.

Surely everybody loves The Acclaimed, from Tony Khan to crowds across the world, but one surprising fan of the faction is none other than Matt Hardy, who had to watch his favorite AEW tag team and potential trios partners Private Party lose to the duo on Rampage in their first title defense.

Matt Hardy loves AEW originals, The Acclaimed.

Speaking with co-host Jon Alba on his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy touched on the rise and success of The Acclaimed in AEW, as transcribed by Wrestling News.

“I thought it was great,” Hardy stated. “I thought it was a great time for The Acclaim to win. I’ll say first and foremost, I’m all about acknowledging hard work, especially when someone busted their ass right from the jump and you see someone get over organically because that’s what myself and my brother had to do. We kind of were behind the eight ball. We’d been job guys.”

“Tony put them together as a tag team to see if they would work, so they were kind of like, you know, not a tag team before and then they started working together and they were really in unison. I loved Max Caster’s raps. I’m a big fan of his creative rap style. I’m a big rap fan in general. I love to freestyle. Hell, I almost got a gimmick like that, myself and John Cena rapping on the bus on European tours doing freestyle. But you know, Max Caster doing that deal, and Anthony Bowens is such a unique, inspiring story as well, you know, him coming out and revealing his sexuality and really leaning into it. Like being someone who’s a role model for young men like him. I’ve dug all that. So once they got over and they hit so big organically, it makes me proud, because you can tell they put in the effort and they bust their ass, and they’re very passionate about what they do. So I will always, always, acknowledge hard work, and those guys worked hard to get to the spot they’re in.”

Now granted, this podcast was recorded before the match from Philadelphia versus Private Party was aired, so who knows, maybe Hardy has soured on the duo just a tad since he spoke on the matter, but after a strong showing in every match since and including All Out, it’s clear The Acclaimed are the fresh, rapping babyface champions AEW needs now more than ever and everyone, even their potential future opponents, can’t help but love them.