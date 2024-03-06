Morale is bound to be low during a tough losing skid, but it is imperative that players maintain their composure. Otherwise, there is a risk that things further unravel. Luka Doncic is in need of a stress ball after the Dallas Mavericks (34-28) suffered a 137-20 loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers (35-28) Tuesday night.

Well before the final buzzer sounded, the NBA's leading scorer (34.5 points per game) was letting his emotions get the best of him. During a timeout, he picked up a water bottle from the empty chair next to him and spiked it on the ground, per Guru. A Mavericks employee, seemingly unsure how to respond to the outburst, went to remove the remaining bottle before then handing it back to the star guard. Doncic angrily grabbed it from the individual.

Mavericks will need Luka Doncic to keep emotions in check

Obviously, this is not a good look for the 25-year-old superstar. Moreover, it is not the first time he has let his frustrations take over. Dallas head coach and Doncic himself have both touched on his tendency to argue with referees about not getting a foul call instead of rushing back on defense. Maintaining laser-focus at all times is a must if the Mavs are going to survive a brutally difficult Western Conference this postseason.

The positive spin to put on this display is that the four-time All-NBA First-Team selection finished with a stellar 39-point triple-double on 15-of-30 shooting but was still clearly upset about trailing by double digits in the second half. Winning is visibly his top priority. Passion is important to have in any competitive craft, but there is a better way to express it.

The loss to the Pacers is the team's third-straight and fifth of its last six games. Dallas is in eighth place, just a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have a day to cool off and regroup before welcoming the Miami Heat into the American Airlines Center Thursday night.