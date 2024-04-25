The Mavericks host the Clippers in NBA playoffs on Friday in Game 3! The Clippers looked great in Game 1, but the Mavericks came back with a win in Game 2 with a 1-1 record. The Mavericks have a chance to even the series before heading back to Dallas. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.
The Mavericks had momentum on their side heading into Game 1 because the Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard, but the game got out of hand thanks to how cold the Mavericks went from the field. Then, despite Leonard being available in Game 2, the Mavericks responded with a win in Game 2. Doncic was the difference maker and iced the game with a late three-point shot. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the main keys for the Mavericks, but the key will be who can be the third option for Dallas on any given night in the postseason. In the regular season, they also had a 1-2 record against the Clippers in the regular season up to this point. Their offense will be the key for them advancing in the postseason up to this point in the year because their defense has been hit or miss. It sets up a big Game 3 at home for the Mavericks.
The Clippers weathered the storm of not having Kawhi Leonard and won in Game 1, but they lost the next game despite Leonard coming back. They shot unbelievably well from behind the arc, going 50% which is unheard of in Game 1, going 18-36. They cooled off a bit in Game 2 and it is the main reason why they lost. James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard are as good of a trio as there is in the NBA, and with Leonard back it should be more smooth sailing during the rest of the series. It was Dallas' turn to get hot on offense in Game 2, so now Game 3 sets the stage with the Clippers being healthier and with their backs against the wall heading on the road for two games in Dallas.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Game 3 Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +160
Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -190
Over: 210.5 (-112)
Under: 210.5 (-108)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3
Time: 8:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers have been solid across both offense and defense this season. They have been slightly better on defense comparatively. They were 10th in scoring defense, allowing 112.3 points per game. They are 12th in field goal percentage defense at 46.8% and 14th in three-point percentage defense allowing 36.3% from behind the arc. They allowed 97 points in Game 1 to the Mavericks, and then 96 in Game 2. Four Clippers average at least one steal per game, but in the postseason Kawhi Leonard leads the way with four steals after just one game. Two Clippers average over one block per game and the leader in the postseason has been James Harden with 1.5 per game.
The offense for the Clippers has been in the upper half of the NBA this season. They were 12th in scoring offense, averaging 115.6 points per game. They were also 6th in total field goal percentage in the NBA at 48.9%, and then they were sixth in three-point shooting at 38.1% from behind the arc. Their offense was huge for them in Game 1, but struggled in Game 2. Six Clippers players average double digits on offense this season with James Harden leading the way at 25 points per game in the postseason with Harden led the team in scoring in Game 1 at 28 points and then tied for the lead in scoring in Game 2 at 22 points.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. They were 7th in scoring offense at 117.9 points per game. They were also 11th in total field goal percentage and 13th in three-point percentage at 48.1% and 36.9% respectively. In the postseason, the Mavericks scoring has plummeted and after two games they are 12th out of 16 teams with 96.5 points and they are 14th in field goal percentage at 40.4%. Five different Mavericks players averaged over double digits this year with Luka Doncic leading the way at 32.5 points per game in the postseason, He was also the best scorer in the NBA this season. Doncic also led the way running point and sharing the ball with 7.5 assists per game in the postseason. When the Mavericks get hot on offense they are as good as any team in the league and are very tough to beat. The Clippers have made this whole offense uncomfortable so far this season.
The defense for the Mavericks has struggled at times this season. They were 20th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 115.6 points per game. They were also 20th in field goal percentage at 47.5% and 18th in three-point percentage at 36.8%. Four Mavericks average at least one steal per game with Irving leading the way at 2.5 per game. PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively III are tied for the team lead in blocks per game at 1.5 per game. The defense for the Mavericks needs to get better and they played well in Game 2 after struggling in Game 1.
Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
Each team took turns with the Clippers winning Game 1 and the Mavericks winning Game 2. The Mavericks are favored after winning Game 2 and heading back home, but the Clippers were right there in Game 2 and aren't going to be intimidated in this spot at all. Everyone is going to be all over the Mavericks, but the Clippers are the pick in this spot. It's another game for Kawhi Leonard to get acclimated and they should win thanks to him regardless that the game is on the road.
Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Clippers +4.5 (-110)