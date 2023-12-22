Can the injured Mavericks put together a full roster against the surging Rockets?

We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's NBA Friday of action. We head over to the Western Conference for a battle between divisional rivals as the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) will visit the Houston Rockets (13-12). Dallas leads the season series 1-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently tied for the Southwest Division's lead with the New Orleans Pelicans. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're coming into this one having lost three out of their last four. Their most recent game was a 111-120 loss at home to the Clippers, so they're hoping to bounce back and grab this win on the road.

The Houston Rockets are third in the Southwest Division and they're only trailing the Mavericks and Pelicans by two games, which means a win here tonight would put them right on the heels of their opponents. While they recently enjoyed a five-game win streak, they've lost their last three games coming into this one. They'll hope to get back on track as one of the best home teams in the league.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Rockets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-106)

Houston Rockets: -8 (-114)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Right as they're beginning to assert themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Mavericks got seriously hit by the injury bug as four of their five starters are sidelined. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Dereck Lively, Dante Exum, and Maxi Kleber are all listed as ‘out' with injuries and the Mavericks will be without their lineup for the unforeseeable future. It's a terrible blow to take at this point of the season and it's even worse that the Pelicans and Rockets are both playing well right now. For that reason, Dallas comes into this game as big underdogs and they'll have to look deep into their roster to put together a lineup for this one.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the main beneficiary here as he'll become their most consistent and efficient scorer. Grant Williams will also have to become a center piece with his three-point shooting and center Dwight Powell should be getting a ton of looks during these next few games. While they may be going deep into their bench, the Mavericks still have an experienced roster and players like Hardaway Jr. know what it's like to be a key starter on a team. The spread won't be unmanageable if the veterans of the Mavericks can put together scoring possessions and play with hustle on defense.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Unlike the Mavericks, the Houston Rockets will be playing will a relatively healthy and full squad. They have a very dynamic roster and while they lack a clear All-Star player, they play very well as a team and have built a great chemistry through this point of the season. The development of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. has been great to see and it's clear the two will be building blocks of the team moving forward. Dillon Brooks has risen as their motivator on both ends of the floor and Jalen Green is still their go-to scorer with his freakish athleticism. They see a ton of success when they keep their assist numbers high and spread the ball around, so look for them to play as a team and avoid too many one-on-one situations.

While the Rockets have seen more success than expected this season, they'll have to avoid losing skids like the three-game streak they're on right now. While they're shooting the ball at a high clip, it seems as though their defense can't convert many turnovers or come up with crucial stops. They've also struggled on the boards, but they've done a great job at limiting their turnovers all season. As long as they can play a clean game and secure their rebounds, they should be able to cover this spread.

Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks got the best of the Rockets during the first meeting between the teams, but we'll see a much different Dallas team and a better Houston team this time around. With the amount of injuries the Mavericks are dealing with, it's hard to back them with any sort of confidence in this spot. Furthermore, the Rockets are 11-2 at home and while they lost their last home game, they'll be determined to even this series and give their fans a show at home. Let's take the Houston Rockets to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -8 (-114)