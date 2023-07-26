Although they are just a little over a year removed from a momentous run to the Western Conference Finals, this offseason felt like the Dallas Mavericks were starting over in many ways. A miserable 2022-23 season brought to light some of the team's underlying deficiencies and forced Mavs brass to significantly change the roster.

They had no interest in splitting up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, however, despite having the ability to just let the controversial NBA champion walk in free agency. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford believes the organization's faith in Irving and the star backcourt as a whole will be rewarded next season.

“On the court, Luka is special. He is a magician, and he and Kyrie [Irving] will be better this year,” the NBA guard-turned-analyst said in an interview with Landon Buford. “Now that they have that chemistry of working through things, obviously, pieces. So, when Luka is playing, I'm tuned in.”



Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No one can deny the high ceiling of this dynamic duo, given their offensive prowess. Both players proved they can each do plenty of damage when on the court together. The issue has always been on defense. No amount of firepower was enough for Dallas to overcome its biggest weakness. Grant Williams and rookie Dereck Lively II, among others, are being brought in to fix that, though.

Although the Mavericks do not have much place to go but up, their defense should significantly improve going forward. That allows Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to focus on what they do best- engineering a lethal offense that can this time translate to a winning basketball team.

If Crawford's prediction about their growing chemistry comes to fruition, then the Mavs could possess one of the most balanced and dangerous teams in the West. It would be as if last season's nightmare never happened.