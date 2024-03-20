Could an upset be brewing in the heart of the Crossroads of the West? The 12-seed McNeese Cowboys will give it all they can in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament when they match up with the five-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs! It is time to check out our March Madness odds series where our McNeese-Gonzaga prediction and pick will be revealed.
The champions of the Southland Conference, there was simply no one stopping the Cowboys this season. By the conclusion of the regular season, it was McNeese had racked up a rock-solid 30-3 record including losing only a single conference game. Currently, the Cowboys are on an eleven-game winning streak and are already a popular pick to upset Gonzaga.
Another NCAA Tournament has arrived, and once again head coach Mark Few and his Bulldogs are a part of the fun! In his 23 seasons at the helm, the team has made it to the Big Dance every single year which is simply a remarkable feat. At 25-7 and a 14-2 record in West Coast Conference play, the Bulldogs ultimately fell short to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the conference championship game. Regardless, there is no question that this Gonzaga squad is ready to dance the night away.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: McNeese-Gonzaga Odds
McNeese: +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +210
Gonzaga: -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 149.5 (-115)
Under: 149.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 7:25 ET/4:25 PT
TV: TBS
TV: TBS
Why McNeese Will Cover The Spread/Win
Like previously mentioned, these Cowboys scream Cinderella pick, and for good reason. Coached former LSU boss Will Wade who had plenty of success during his tenure in Baton Rouge, he now happens to be in charge of an absolute juggernaut at the mid-major level.
Just like any other Cinderella-worthy squad that is capable of being the talk of the town, McNeese is lights out from beyond the arc. All together, the Cowboys shoot a blistering hot 38.8% clip from deep which isn't just the best mark in the Southern Conference, but it is the eight-bets percentage in all of America. Whether it's in your face or hitting wide-open looks when given the chance, these Cowboys can arguably shoot with the best of them.
McNeese's leading scorer happens to be guard Shahada Wells who has made it a knack of his to find the bottom of the bucket more often than not. With a combined 51 points in his previous two games, he is arguably a handful to deal with and will be responsible for leading the Cowboys in the scoring department.
The biggest question mark for this squad is their strength of schedule. Without the opportunity to play premier competition similar to other mid-major schools throughout the season, could the ‘Zags be too much to overcome for McNeese? Only time will tell, but these Cowboys don't deserve to be slept on whatsoever.
Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win
On paper, this is far from the most talented team that Mark Few has had in recent years, but his reliance on playing an effective amount of team ball with this squad is what stands out the most. Of course, the bigger reason for such a “down year” was due to a thin rotation and a lack of consistency on a night-to-night basis. Nevertheless, no one wants to play Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.
Clearly more than a “mid-major” after proving it over the years, the one element of the Bulldogs' game that stands out is their ability to not turn the ball over. Because of this, the ‘Zags are able to maximize their offensive possessions to the fullest degree.
Not to mention, it is extremely difficult not to fall in love with Gonzaga's backcourt which consists of Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman. The dynamic guards are averaging more than 26 points per game combined and will need to put forth steady efforts to stave off going down in upset fashion. Good guard play is always crucial come March, and the ‘Zags have exactly that. Plus, the sheer size with the pairing of Graham Ike and Anton Watson may overwhelm McNeese in critical moments of this ballgame.
Final McNeese-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick
The biggest concern for McNeese is their lack of quality Quad one games played. Without a doubt, the Cowboys are a splendid team and could very well give the Bulldogs a run for their money, but Gonzaga is a team of elite nature that they have yet to play this season. Outside of a solid win over VCU back on November 6th, McNeese has truly yet to break a sweat. Expect that to change in this opening-round showdown between David and Goliath.
Final McNeese-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)