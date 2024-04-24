Hilarious memes broke the internet after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) breached the fortress Chepauk of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
After the KL Rahul-led LSG opted to field at the Chepauk, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came out all guns blazing, producing a spectacular knock laced with 12 gorgeous boundaries and three sixes to remain unbeaten on 108 off 60 balls.
Notably, this was the first time a CSK captain has made a hundred in the IPL.
Before Ruturaj Gaikwad's century against LSG, the highest score by a CSK skipper in the prestigious T20 tournament was 84* and there are no prizes for guessing that it belonged to MS Dhoni.
Since the IPL's inception in 2008, MS Dhoni was the leader of the franchise till the start of the current edition of the competition when he handed the charge of the side to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
During his long 14-year tenure with CSK, MS Dhoni couldn't make a ton, and his highest score for CSK in the IPL is an unbeaten 84.
However, one must not forget that while Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the innings for CSK, MS Dhoni is a lower-order batter who hardly gets enough deliveries to post a three-figure score in the tournament.
Besides Ruturaj Gaikwad's record hundred, Shivam Dube smacked a blistering 66 off 27 balls to help CSK to 210/4 in their allocated 20 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad may have trumped MS Dhoni to become CSK's highest scorer as skipper but his hundred eventually went in vain as LSG's Marcus Stoinis came up with a ruthless ton, smashing an unbeaten 124 off 63 deliveries to seal a comprehensive six-wicket win for the visitors.
With the loss, CSK dropped out of the top 4 in the standings, while the LSG jumped to fourth on the table.
The defeat also means that CSK's journey in IPL 2024 gets tougher from here as they have to ensure a minimum of four victories from the remaining six games to qualify for the playoffs.
Ruturaj Gaikwak and his men would desperately like to be in the playoffs this season, considering it could be the last time MS Dhoni would be donning the CSK jersey as speculation is rife that he could be hanging his boots after the event.
Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad recently revealed how he was made aware of his elevation as the CSK captain during a net session in Chennai before speaking his mind about how he would want to be remembered as the leader of the franchise.
“I don't want to be a specific kind of character. Just like to flow things as they're flowing. Keep the culture of the CSK basically going. That's what I feel. The success we've had, the things we have been doing, I don't want to change a single bit of it. I just want to come there, take my own decisions and just give as much freedom as possible because that's what has been happening from when I joined CSK. Nothing really changes and I'm enjoying myself,” Ruturaj Gaikwad told Star Sports.
“To be honest, not really deep conversations, I feel…it was in a very chilled state. Just one conversation I would say. Just we were practicing and he came and told me all this stuff. Obviously for everyone, others on the outside, they would think they are big shoes to fill but I feel I would always be myself and I would like to continue the culture that has been going,” he added.
“I remember in 2022 when he said to me, probably not next year, but after that you might get a chance to lead, so be ready for it. So obviously after that I was always ready for it. It was nothing new to me or a surprise or a shock. I know how to control the game. I know how the game progresses, which change [to make], what to do when, as I was doing for the state team as well. Even last year as well Fleming and me used to discuss captaincy after every game, about how I felt, what changes, bowling changes what I felt we needed to do, this or that. Every game we had one-on-one conversations so that really helped,” the 27-year-old elaborated.
“Captaincy, while batting, is a totally different approach. Even when I was playing my first game, or the first fifty I scored for CSK, I think [it was a] similar kind of situation, we were chasing 140 and I always wanted to stay till the end and make sure I finish the innings so pretty much same. Nothing really changes even though I am captain or not,” the CSK captain concluded.