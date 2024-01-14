Memphis faces Wichita State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Memphis Wichita State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Memphis Tigers have had a knack for owning the moment in this college basketball season. They have not been a dominant team, but they have been an excellent late-game team and a brilliant close-game team. Memphis comes into this game with a 9-1 record in games decided by six points or fewer. In the very close games, Memphis is batting .900. That's amazing, but it also means there's a gap between the 14-2 win-loss record and what the analytics say about this team. The metrics will show that Memphis's margin of victory and its various statistical averages aren't nearly as eye-popping as the other teams in the country which have been more dominant in their wins. However, Memphis has the win-loss results to make the Tigers a legitimate top-four seed for the NCAA Tournament. If they get a No. 4 seed, it would be their highest NCAA seed under head coach Penny Hardaway. The program is undeniably going in the right direction and is gaining traction after Penny's first few uncertain seasons in Memphis.

The Wichita State Shockers, 10 years ago, were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers made the 2013 Final Four and then were a top seed in 2014. Those days seem so long ago, much longer than one decade. The Shockers have fallen on hard times and are trying to find their way right now. They have lost four games in a row and are searching for an identity on the court. This game against Memphis is a real opportunity for Wichita State to find a spark and create a moment which could serve as a catalyst for something better this season.

Here are the Memphis-Wichita State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Wichita State Odds

Memphis Tigers: -5.5 (-102)

Wichita State Shockers: +5.5 (-120)

Over: 152.5 (-114)

Under: 152.5 (-106)

How To Watch Memphis vs Wichita State

Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are simply a lot better than Wichita State. They're 14-2 while WSU is going to struggle to finish this season above the .500 mark. Memphis has beaten good teams, too, taking down Texas A&M, Clemson, Virginia, and Arkansas, four teams with a good-to-great chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is battle-tested and has not shied away from playing a lot of Power Five conference teams across the country. This is a versatile team which responds well to a challenge. Penny Hardaway has gradually gotten better as Memphis head coach, and against a Wichita State team which is leaking oil right now — having lost four straight — Memphis can certainly play well enough to win this game by at least six points, which is all it needs to cover the spread.

Why Wichita State Could Cover the Spread

The Memphis Tigers are a really good team, but they also allow games to come down to the final few minutes if not overtime. Memphis was a double-digit favorite over UTSA earlier this week, but the Tigers allowed the Roadrunners to drag them into overtime in Memphis. UM does play with its food at times, and it makes games harder than they have to be. That's a great reason to pick the Shockers against the spread.

Final Memphis-Wichita State Prediction & Pick

Memphis is playing without Caleb Mills, who is out for the season with an injury. This isn't the same Memphis team which existed with Mills. For that reason, stay away from this game.

Final Memphis-Wichita State Prediction & Pick: Memphis -5.5