Studio 369, the developers of the upcoming game known as MetalCore, recently launched the game’s second closed beta. The closed beta will run for a little over a month this time around. It initially commenced on April 9 and will conclude come May 14.
During this period, players will have access to a plethora of new game modes and features. This includes advanced customization, the Baronies System, dynamic missions, leveling updates, new consumables, regional deployment, and stronger PvE bosses with bigger rewards.
While fans of the game have eagerly waited for the second closed beta, MetalCore has also made some significant movement in the NFT gaming scene. Studio 369’s open-world mech shooter recently became the first game to launch on Immutable zkEVM, a blockchain platform. Having that in mind, the game is set to be a play-to-earn title.
Normally, play-to-earn games can be quite concerning especially if its lifespan will heavily rely on cryptocurrency. However, Studio 369 is currently under the helm of Matt Candler, a former Activision executive. Candler gained significant experience creating mech shooter games thanks to his contributions to the 1995 classic Mechwarrior 2: 31st Century Combat.
Given these factors, MetalCore being a blockchain game might not be a cause for concern. Players could end up liking the game for its gameplay alone and not the play-to-earn aspect. If that were to be the case, then it’s more likely that the game will survive without relying on NFTs.
The game looks promising given the stunning visuals and solid gameplay mechanics it has. Hopefully, the developers will focus more on stabilizing the game rather than making money from cryptocurrency.
What is MetalCore?
MetalCore Alpha 2023 Gameplay Trailer
MetalCore is an open-world mech shooter game developed by Studio 369. The game has been around the gaming scene since 2022. Back in October 2022, the developers released the game in its first open alpha phase. The game then proceeded to its second open alpha phase on May 1, 2023, which lasted for a week.
Since then, the developers improved several aspects of the game and launched it on the Epic Games store in November 2023. Despite the game already being on Epic Games, players needed a code to access the alpha.
Fast forward to the present year, Studio 369 finally moved to its beta phase with the launch of the “Call to Arms” closed beta. “Call to Arms” kicked off last February 26 and ran for 24 hours. MetalCore’s first beta release featured daily in-game quests with bonuses for top performers, a dynamic missions system, and new rewards.
In addition to the game’s first closed beta, players got a taste of the game’s NFT aspect via OpenSea. The developers gave players access to a collection of 10,000 playable infantry NFTs, which is purchasable with Ethereum cryptocurrency. Each Infantry NFT varies in skills and attributes. Their efficiency will also depend on the cost. It’s worth noting that the NFTs are also accessible in the second closed beta.
While the game is showing early signs of pay-to-win aspects, that might not be the case given that vanilla players have access to earn crypto in-game. Doing so will also give them access to MetalCore’s collection of Infantries.