3 relievers Mets must target at MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets are coming off a grand sweep of the New York Yankees in the much-anticipated Subway Series. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor continued their tremendous success, and starters Taijuan Walker and Max Scherzer were remarkable for the Mets. The Yankees have been on a slide since July, but the Mets’ success proves this season is a change for the franchise.

Even with the immense regular season success, they must still elevate their postseason play. Playing the experienced and tenured squads like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in a five or seven-game series is a vastly different experience. One facet that the Mets must still enhance is their relief pitching. David Peterson allowing a 2-run HR to Gleybar Torres almost caused them the game.

Thus, these are a few names who will bolster the bullpen of Mets manager Buck Showalter.

David Robertson

Known as a high-leverage reliever from the cross-town rivals Yankees, David Robertson will be perfect in this iteration of the Mets. The previous postseason experience is vital, so adding one of the most reliable veterans to their staff will be a brilliant move. Robertson has been pitching at an excellent level for the Chicago Cubs this season, but that team is in a rebuilding phase along with Robertson’s expiring deal.

After playing for the Yankees, David Robertson was also an exceptional piece for the Tampa Bay Rays. Therefore, Robertson’s track record must convince the Mets front office that he could supplement the trio of Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo, and Adam Ottavino. Robertson’s methodical and off-speed approach would bring a different dimension to New York.

Joe Mantiply

Diaz, Lugo, and Ottavino are all righties who have been fabulous for the Mets. Pitching to lefties like Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson will be an enormous challenge. Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Joe Mantiply will fill the void and aid David Peterson as lefties who will be called upon to face hitters like Freeman or Olson in the postseason.

Mantiply is not the typical reliever who would throw close to 100 MPH, but he relies heavily on his sinker. The ability to keep the ball on the ground is admirable, but Joe Mantiply must continue possessing his impeccable command and dwindling on the walks allowed.

Michael Fulmer

Every team needing a reliever must at the very least inquire about Michael Fulmer. A former starter who is a reliever can be inserted in a couple of innings in the middle of a postseason series. That rare option of stretching a reliever to rest the other bullpen guys will significantly boost Showalter.

Deciding to be in the bullpen full-time has rejuvenated his career. Michael Fulmer still has that tremendous swing-and-miss rate, magnified by his quick and breaking slider at nearly 90 MPH. The Mets just acquired Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds, but that trade is not close to moving the needle just yet.

Acquiring any of these three pitchers would impact their possible World Series run more. Having Steve Cohen as an owner has given them the resources and finances to bring in the big names, but it is still the execution and performance that would stand out from the Mets’ fan’s perspective.