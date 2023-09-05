The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals for the final two games between these teams this season. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets lead the season series with the Nationals 6-5. In those 11 games, the Mets are batting .272. They are averaging four runs a game, and just over nine hits. Jeff McNeil leads the team with 14 hits, including four runs. Francisco Lindor has been overall the best hitter on the Mets against the Nationals. He has 13 hits, including five doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored. On the mound, the Mets have a 3.90 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9. In the 11 games played, the Mets have recorded just two quality starts.

The Nationals are batting .253 against the Mets this season. They have scored 49 total runs, so on the series, they are outscoring the Mets. Joey Meneses leads the team with 15 hits, and 10 RBI. C.J Abrams has played well against the Mets, as well. He has 13 hits, including three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored. On the mound, the Nationals have a 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9. The Nationals have recorded four quality starts in the 11 games played.

Jose Quintana will get the start for the Mets while Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Nationals.

Here are the Mets-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+114)

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Mets vs. Nationals

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: SportsNet New York, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Quintana has pitched well for the Mets in his starts with them this season. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and he has gone at least six innings in all but two of his starts this season. In his starts this year, Quintana has allowed more than three earned runs just one time, and more than two earned runs just two times. The Mets do not have many wins when he pitches, but they also do not give him much run support. As long as Quintana has the same type of start that he has been, the Mets will cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Corbin has had one good start and one just average start against the Mets this season. However, he is 2-0 against New York, so he always puts his team in a position to win the game. He has been giving up some hits, but he does not let the Mets capitalize on them. In the worse start, the Mets got him for two home runs. That is what the Mets rely on to try and win games. If Corbin can keep the Mets in the yard, the Nationals will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a close game. Both teams have struggled this season, but they have also both caught fire at one point or another. With that said, Quintana has been throwing the ball very well for the Mets, so I trust him over Corbin. I will take the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+114), Over 9 (-120)