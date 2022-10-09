Jacob deGrom’s major free agency admission after helping Mets force Game 3 vs. Padres

After a brutal Game 1 loss in the NL Wild Card, the New York Mets bounced back and took Game 2 thanks in part to Jacob deGrom. In six innings, he allowed only two runs and collected eight strikeouts to outduel Blake Snell and force a winner-take-all Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.

The Mets’ superstar had a bumpy ending to his shortened 2022 season. According to Joon Lee of ESPN, deGrom knew that Game 2 could have been his final game with the Mets. Although it wasn’t his focus, it was something he realized in the midst of the game.

“That went into my mind, but the hope was that we would win a baseball game and continue to keep playing,” Jacob deGrom said, via ESPN. Teams are reportedly lining up to make a run at the 34-year-old. The fact that he would admit that the offseason is already on his mind is not a good sign for the Mets.

The Mets built around deGrom by bringing in Max Scherzer to be his number two man and Chris Bassitt to eat away at innings as their third starter. Watching him leave the Mets after this season would be heartbreaking for the team. After a 101-win season and return to the postseason, losing him would sting, even given his health concerns.

Jacob deGrom posted a 3.08 ERA in 64.1 innings this season. Although his injury history is lengthy, he is a key part of the Mets’ success. The two sides negotiating a new deal this offseason will be interesting to watch.