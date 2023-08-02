The New York Mets take on the Kansas City Royals for the second game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Royals won game one of this series 7-6 on a walk-off balk. Matt Duffy and Samad Taylor each had two hits in the game. The one through three hitters for Kansas City combined to have four RBI on the night. Zack Greinke had a solid outing for the Royals. He went five innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out three. Carlos Hernandez earned the win on the night out of the bullpen. He pitched an innings and struck out two batters.

Francisco Alvarez and Pete Alonso each had two hits and a home run in the game. They combined for four of the teams six RBI. Jose Quintana was pretty good on the mound for the Mets. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed just three runs on six hits, and struck out two on the night. Brooks Raley suffered the loss after allowing three runs and recording just one out.

Kodai Senga will start for the Mets while Cole Ragans starts for the Royals.

Here are the Mets-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Royals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-104)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Mets vs. Royals

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Senga is now the Mets top pitcher after Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were dealt before the trade deadline. Senga is coming off his best month of the season. He threw 23 1/3 innings, allowed just 13 hits, struck out 29, walked only seven, and supported a 1.93 ERA. The Royals have been a little better lately, but struggle offensively for the most part. If Senga can continue pitching well, and being the Mets best pitcher, the Mets will cover this spread.

Senga has a K/9 of 11.1, so he does a great job striking batters out. The Royals strikeout quite a bit, so Senga has a good matchup. If he can get some whiffs, and cause the Royals to get themselves out, the Mets should be able to bounce back after the loss Tuesday night.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are starting Ragans in this game, and he was very good in his first start with the team. Ragans struggled a bit with the Rangers, but that was in a relief role. He has not become a starter for Kansas City, and it seems as if that is where he is most comfortable. Ragans made his first start against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went five innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out three in the game. The Mets are not as good as the Rays are offensively, so Ragans should be able to repeat that success.

Final Mets-Royals Prediction & Pick

Between these two pitchers, I like Senga to be the better guy. The teams are similar offensively, but Senga will be the difference maker. I will take the Mets to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Royals Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-104), Under 9 (-115)