A Saturday afternoon showdown will be in the works when the New York Mets take on the Cincinnati Reds! Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Reds prediction and pick will be revealed.
At last! After starting 0-5, the New York Mets were finally able to put a game in the win column with a victory over the Detroit Tigers in the final game of that inter-league series. Believe it or not, but the Mets went 13 innings without scoring a run before first-baseman slugger Pete Alonso tied the game with a towering home run in the ninth inning before Tyrone Taylor lined a game-winning single for the win. With righty Luis Severino in line for the start, can the Mets win back-to-back games for the first time this season?
On the other side of things, Cincy has gotten off to a start of their liking including taking two of three games over the Philadelphia Phillies. With a slew of intriguing and exciting young playmakers residing on this roster, the future is looking bright for this up-and-coming Reds squad. On the mind for Cincinnati is scheduled to be RHP Nick Martinez who is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Admit it, it hasn't been the dream start the Mets have been looking for. However, it is easy to forget just how long the baseball season is. Clearly, there is a plethora amount of talent on this roster and the recent win over the Tigers may be exactly what the Mets needed to start clicking on all cylinders.
Although the Mets bats have been silent to say the least, receiving some stellar outings from the mound will absolutely vital. It will all begin with former Yankees standout Luis Severino who exchanged his threads from the Bronx with some blue and orange ones in Queens. A Cy Young-level talent when healthy, Severino has unfortunately caught some bad breaks with the injury bug and is looking forward to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank. In a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in his first start of the season, it was Severino that allowed a whopping 11 hits for six runs.
Outside of his rough season-opening start, New York's pitching has lived up to expectations. On paper, the Mets' arms are giving up only 2.50 runs per game as the opposition is hitting only .237 off them. Simply put, the 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic will need to pitch a whole lot better if the Mets want to defeat the Reds on their home turf.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Is there reason to be excited in The Queen City, or is it still too early to tell? It may be a combination of both, but for a team that compiled 82 wins a year ago and barely missed out on the postseason festivities, the summer of 2024 could very well end up being a breakout campaign for this ball club.
In order for the Reds to handle their business at Great American Ballpark, it will be a point of emphasis for manager David Bell to see his team capitalize with runners in scoring position for the second-straight game. In the series-winning performance over the Phillies, it was Cincy that made Philadelphia pay by going 3-7 with RISP. Oftentimes, teams aren't able to get over the hump scoring-wise because they get too eager or fall behind in counts. As long as these two aspects don't rear their ugly heads on Saturday, then the Reds will be in fairly good shape to send the Mets back to the hotel with an L.
Tasked with being responsible for giving the team its fifth win in seven games, Cincinnati will hand the baseball to Mr. Nick Martinez who has the skillset to make opposing bats whiff in a big way. Despite not being at his sharpest in his first outing of the year, the Mets bats seem to still be thawing out in the early going of the spring. Above all else, this could be good news for Martinez.
Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick
While the Mets offensively showed that they may have snapped out of their funk, the Reds are still playing better baseball at the moment. Take the Reds to defend home field.
Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-178)