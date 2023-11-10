Miami visits Florida State as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3) are in Tallahassee to take on the fourth ranked Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Miami-Florida State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Miami is 6-3, which makes them officially bowl eligible. However, they are coming off a loss against NC State on the road. The Hurricans face their toughest test of the season on Saturday, though. Miami is led by Tyler Van Dyke at quarter back. He has passed for 2,057 yards, and 16 touchdowns this season. Miami uses four different running backs, and they all produce. Henry parrish Jr, Donald Chaney Jr, Mark Fletcher Jr, and Ajay Allen are the four running backs used. Combined, the four backs have 268 carries for 1,425, and 12 touchdowns. That is 5.3 yards per carry. On defense, Miami has 29 sacks, and nine interceptions.

Florida State is number four in the country, and they are looking like a lock for the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles are 9-0, and only two of their games have been decided by a touchdown or less. Jordan Travis deserves to be in the Heisman race with the season he is having. He has thrown for 2,469 yards, and 19 touchdowns. He has also thrown just two interceptions. To go along with that, Travis has rushed for seven touchdowns. Trey Benson is the lead back at Florida State. He averages 6.6 yards per carry, and had eight touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Florida State Odds

Miami: +13.5 (+100)

Florida State: -13.5 (-122)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State Week 10

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

Miami puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and they average an interception a game. This type of pressure in the pass game is exactly what they will have to do if they want to keep this game close. Jordan Travis is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so Miami has an extremely tough matchup on Saturday. However, they have a solid defensive line, and they give up just 20.0 pointe per game. If Miami can continue playing some good defense, they have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

It is very hard to bet against Jordan Travis. He gives Florida State a chance to cover the spread anytime he takes the field. Miami's run defense is much better than their pass defense, so Travis has a good chance to have another good game. Thanks to Travis, Florida State scores the most points in the ACC. If Florida State can just continue to put up points, they will cover the spread.

Florida State plays good defense, and Miami actually struggles to take care of the ball. Van Dyke has thrown 11 interceptions this season, and they have lost seven fumbles. Florida State needs to force a few turnovers in this game, and they should be to. If they can do that, the Seminoles will cover the spread.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State is favored by two touchdowns in this game, and it is easy to see why. Florida State is the better team, they are playing at home, and they have Jordan Travis under center. I am going to take the Seminoles to win this game by at least 14 points, and crush Miami.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -13.5 (-122), Under 50.5 (-110)