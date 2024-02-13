Two middle-of-the-pack ACC teams face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Clemson prediction and pick.

Miami enters the game at 15-9 on the year and 6-7 in conference play. Still, they have lost three of their last four games overall. First, it was on the road against North Carolina State where they fell by six. That was followed by a win over Virginia Tech before one of their worst performances of the year. Miami scored just 38 points in a loss to Virginia. Last time out, they had a chance to tie the game against UNC, but a LAN violation turnover over the ball, and they would fall 75-72.

Meanwhile, Clemson is 16-7 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. They have won four of their last six games. After beating Florida State, Clemson would hit the road against Duke. In that game, they would fall by just one point. Clemson would then beat Louisville before falling to Virginia. Once again it was a one-point loss. Clemson then came out and pulled the upset of North Carolina on the road, winning 80-76 before beating Syracuse by nine last time out.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami comes into the game ranked 71st in the nation in adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 61st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 101st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 51st in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 41st in effective field goal percentage. Norchad Omier comes in leading the team in points this year. He comes in with 17.7 points per game this year, while he is shooting 61.0 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Nijel Pack comes in second on the team in scoring while leading the assists this year. Pack comes in with 14.3 points per game this year with 3.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Matthew Cleveland and Wooga Poplar both come in with 13.9 points per game this year. Cleveland is shooting 52.2 percent from the field this year as well.

Miami comes in 73rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year and sits 70th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Omier and Cleveland lead the way here as well. Omier comes in with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also is averaging nearly three offensive rebounds per game this year. Cleveland has 6.0 rebounds per game this year while having almost two offensive rebounds per game.

Miami is 151st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while they are 135th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Bensley Joseph has been solid here with 1.8 steals per game this year, while Norchard Omier has 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, Miami has 7.4 steals per game, with four other players having a steal or more per game this year.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson sits 30th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They have been solid on offense, sitting 19th in offensive efficiency, but are 70th in defensive efficiency. Clemson is 48th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 50th in assists per game and 34th in assists to turnover ratio. PJ Hall leads the offense this year. He averages 19.9 points per game this year while hitting shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Joseph Girard III comes in with 15.1 points per game, while he is shooting 43.9 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Chase Hunter. He comes in with 11.9 points per game this year.

Clemson is not the best rebounding team in the nation this year. They are 61st in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 22nd in the nation in defensive rebounding this year. PJ Hall has been solid in the rebounding game, with 7.3 rebounds per game. This is second on the team this year. The leader is Ian Schieffellin. He leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game. Just over six of those rebounds per game come from the defensive side of the court while over three on offensive rebounds per game.

On defense, Clemson is 160th in the nation in points allowed per game this year. PJ Hall leads the team on defense. He comes into the game with 1.8 blocks per game with .9 steals per game this year. Clemson has just 4.6 steals per game this year, but with just 1042 turnovers per game, it results in a solid turnover margin for Clemson.

Final Miami-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson has covered the spread in four of their last six games. One of them was the one-point loss to Duke, but they were favored at home against Virginia and would end up losing. Miami has scored in three of their last six games, but just once as an underdog. Neither defense is solid this year, but Clemson has the better offense overall. Clemson is also not wonderful on the glass, but they are better than Miami there as well. Overall, take the superior team at home in this one.

Final Miami-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -7.5 (-115)