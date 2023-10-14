The Miami Hurricanes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college football odds series for our Miami North Carolina prediction and pick. Find how to watch Miami North Carolina.

The Miami Hurricanes have to find a way to turn the page this week. Close, late losses are always hard to bounce back from, but losses are rarely as crushing and brutal as the one the Hurricanes absorbed this past weekend. You have surely seen or heard about Miami's disastrous defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes didn't need to run a normal play. They just could have taken a knee and finished off a close, ugly win over the Yellow Jackets. The win wouldn't have looked pretty, but it would have been good enough to keep The U unbeaten and in the ACC championship race. It would have been a starting point for coach Mario Cristobal in a very important season which needed to generate considerable progress.

Cristobal refused to take a knee in the final minutes against Georgia Tech. Sure enough, Miami fumbled the ball. Georgia Tech recovered. The Jackets then threw the ball down the field and scored a touchdown at the end of the game to win.

What made the incident doubly infuriating for Miami fans is that five years ago — as the head coach at Oregon — Cristobal failed to take a knee in a similar situation against Stanford. Oregon fumbled, Stanford recovered. The Cardinal drove the ball down the field, scored, and won. Cristobal didn't learn his lesson.

That's what Miami has to overcome — and forget about — when it takes on Drake Maye and the rest of the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 7.

Here are the Miami-North Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-North Carolina Odds

Miami Hurricanes: +2.5 (-108)

North Carolina Tar Heels: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How To Watch Miami vs North Carolina

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

Miami is devastated by the Georgia Tech debacle, but you know the Hurricanes will come roaring out of the locker room with a lot to prove. Everyone was talking about Miami's loss and Miami's failure. That team will have an “us against the world” mentality because the whole nation of football experts will doubt that the Hurricanes can come back from this. When a loss cuts so deeply, any proud competitor will want to make amends the next time out. You will see Miami go all-in to win this game.

North Carolina is having a good season, but the Tar Heels struggled against Appalachian State earlier in the year before finally winning a squeaker. Miami figures to give UNC a stronger test than what it encountered against Minnesota or Syracuse in recent weeks. North Carolina might be caught off guard by Miami's strength and toughness.

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Tar Heels have a lot more skill than the Georgia Tech team which defeated the Hurricanes last week. North Carolina has the best quarterback Miami has faced all season long. Drake Maye will challenge Miami's secondary in ways other quarterbacks have failed to do. The difference between Maye and other Miami opponents will hurt the Hurricanes.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Miami will put up a fight for one half, but North Carolina's passing game and offensive weaponry will be too much over the course of 60 minutes. Take Carolina.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -2.5