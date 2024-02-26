The Miami Hurricanes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Miami North Carolina prediction and pick. Find how to watch Miami North Carolina.
The North Carolina Tar Heels didn't come roaring out of the blocks in November. They had some key veteran pieces returning for another season, but after the failed 2023 season — in which the Tar Heels were unable to respond well after making the 2022 national championship game — there were no guarantees that UNC's talent would translate into results. November confirmed that. The Tar Heels didn't instantly thrive in this new campaign. However, in December and then especially in January, all the pieces came together. The Tar Heels went a full month without losing a single game in the ACC. They won the kinds of games they would have lost a year before. They thrived in close games instead of shriveling in them. They played better defense. They exhibited more toughness. Head coach Hubert Davis has turned the corner in Chapell Hill and has validated himself as Roy Williams' chosen successor. It has been a really good regular season for Carolina basketball. With Duke losing to Wake Forest on Saturday, North Carolina is now very close to earning at least a share of the ACC regular-season title, putting itself in great position to be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ACC Tournament, which would be a central marker of a successful regular season for the Tar Heels.
Miami, on the other hand, has fallen from its place of prominence. The Hurricanes made the Final Four in 2023 but have been hammered by injuries this season. They haven't been able to work around them. Head coach Jim Larranaga is trying to get his team to come together in its diminished state, but it just isn't happening. The injured players who haven't been able to play for The U this season were more valuable than previously thought.
Here are the Miami-North Carolina College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Miami-North Carolina Odds
Miami Hurricanes: +14.5 (-110)
North Carolina Tar Heels: -14.5 (-110)
Over: 156.5 (-115)
Under: 156.5 (-105)
How To Watch Miami vs North Carolina
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Miami Could Cover the Spread
The Hurricanes are getting 14.5 points. Even though their season has fallen apart, the Canes have challenged North Carolina in recent years. They very nearly beat North Carolina at home earlier this season in the first of the two scheduled meetings between these teams. Yes, Miami did lose at home to Georgia Tech on Saturday, and that is a legitimate reason to be skeptical of the Canes here. However, we can all put two and two together and realize that Miami was looking ahead to this North Carolina game. That's why Miami lost to Georgia Tech. It happens all the time in college hoops. Miami won't beat UNC outright, but it will give the Tar Heels a game and cover the spread.
Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread
The Tar Heels are not only better than Miami, they're a consistent team. North Carolina is 13-3 in the ACC, all alone in first place. This team has responded well to challenges all season long. When it does lose, it bounces back. When it goes through adversity, it finds a way to improve and grow. This is the first Hubert Davis-coached team at North Carolina which has played good, winning basketball for the better part of three straight months. The 2022 team which made the national title game and lost to Kansas in New Orleans was not good until mid-February. It turned on the jets and remained great through early April. It did not play well in either December or January of that season. Last season was a total failure from start to finish. This team is consistently good, and that's a great reason to pick UNC against a Miami team which looks like it has mentally checked out this season.
Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick
The North Carolina drive for the ACC title should continue with a win, but whether it will be by 15 or 10 points is unclear. Stay away from this game.
Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -14.5