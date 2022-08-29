Jim Harbaugh’s ‘biblical’ reason for odd Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy Michigan football decision

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh put an end to his quarterback battle a couple days ago. Sort of. Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State but then turned around and revealed that J.J. McCarthy would be under center for the Week 2 contest vs. Hawaii.

It’s not a decision that most coaches would make, but then again, Jim Harbaugh is not like most coaches. When asked about the unique decision, the Wolverines football coach offered an equally unique answer, citing the Bible, per Sheyan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports.

“So many people have asked, how’d you come to that decision?” Harbaugh told reporters. “Was it based on some sort of NFL model? No, it was really biblical. Solomon, he was known for being a pretty wise person.”

There you have it, folks! Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback decision wasn’t NFL-inspired but Bible-inspired. The Michigan football coach referenced Solomon, a king of Israel who was known for his wisdom.

Of course, it’s still unclear exactly what Solomon’s wisdom means for Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, though Jeyarajah speculated that he could be referring to the Bible verse where the king rules to end a baby dispute between two women by cutting the baby in half.

Could Jim Harbaugh be applying the same logic to Michigan football’s starting quarterback job? While it seems bizarre, testing each quarterback through tried-and-true game action could prove to be the best barometer for who the true starter is.

If this extended quarterback competition brings the best out of McNamara or McCarthy, Michigan football fans can thank Jim Harbaugh.

And Solomon.