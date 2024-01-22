It is a Big Ten battle on Tuesday as we continue our college basketball odds series with a Michigan-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Big Ten battle on Tuesday as Michigan visits Purdue. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Michigan-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Michigan comes into the game struggling on the year. They are 7-11 this year, with a 2-5 record in conference play, placing them last in the Big Ten. Michigan has also lost six of their last seven, with the only win being over Ohio State. Last time out they faced a 14th-ranked Illinois team. Michigan was down just one at the half, but a six-minute stretch with just two points put them far behind in the second half, and they would fall 88-73.

Meanwhile, Purdue comes into the game at 17-2 on the year, but both of their losses are in conference play. After losing their Big Ten opener to Northwestern, they went on seven-game win streaks with wins over Arizona and Illinois. They would be upset by Nebraska, but have now won three straight. Last time out, they beat Iowa. It was a dominating performance, as thye took the lead with 11 minutes to play in the first half and never looked back. Purdue would go on to win 84-70.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Purdue Odds

Michigan: +17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1280

Purdue: -17.5 (-120

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is currently ranked 79th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 136th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan is 45th in the nation in points per game and 39th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Dug McDaniel leads the way this year on offense. He comes in with 17.4 points per game on the year, while also leading the team in assists with 5.1 per game. Second on the team is Olivier Nkahmhoua. He comes in with 17.0 points per game this year while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

Michigan is 91st in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 250th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Nkahmhoua also leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.3 rebounds per game this year. Also solid in rebounding is Tarris Reed Jr. He has 6.2 rebounds per game while scoring 8.8 points per game this year.

Michigan is 297th in opponent points per game while sitting 163rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Nimari Burnett leads the way with a steal per game, while Reed comes in with 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is number two in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting second in adjusted offensive efficiency and 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They have also faced the hardest schedule according to Ken Pom, coming away with just two losses on the year. Further, Purdue is ninth in the nation in points per game while sitting seventh in assists per game this year. They are also 17th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They have been led by Zach Edey.

Edey comes into the game with 23.3 points per game this year. That is good for second in the nation this year, while his shooting percentage of 63.0 percent is 12th in the nation. Edey now has 30 points in three straight games, while shooting over 66 percent in two. Meanwhile, Braden Smith comes in with 11.8 points per game this year, while also having 7.2 assists per game on the year. Further, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer both come in with over 11 points per game on the year.

They have been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting seventh in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are sixth in defensive rounds per game as well. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game this year, fourth in the nation. He has been dominating the board. He has 52 rebounds in his last three games. Braden Smith averages 5.4 rebounds per game, which is second on the team.

On defense, Purdue is 102nd in points against per game this year but they are 51st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.6 steals per game on the season. Further, Lance Jones also has 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Michigan-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Michigan is having a rough year, and while they did get a win over Ohio State, overall they have not played well. Purdue has had just two slip-ups this year but is one of the best teams in the nation. Zach Edey has been dominating as of late and will continue to do so in this game. This should be an easy win for Purdue, as no one on Michigan will be able to contend with Edey inside.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Michigan-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -17.5 (-120)