Mike Malott is set to make his return to the UFC octagon after a setback against Neil Magny, as he faces Gilbert Urbina on July 13 which is rumored to take place in Tampa, Florida. This bout marks a pivotal moment for both fighters as they aim to establish themselves in the welterweight division.
Mike Malott, a Canadian prospect with a record of 10-2-1, has shown promise in his UFC tenure, securing three wins before his recent defeat. Malott, who fights out of Burlington, Ontario, and trains with teams such as House of Champions, Niagara Top Team, and Ouroboros BJJ, has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. His early career was marked by a series of first-round victories, showcasing his finishing ability. After a hiatus focused on grappling and coaching, including a stint at Team Alpha Male, Malott returned to MMA with a bang, earning a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series.
Gilbert Urbina, with a 7-3 record, is a Season 29 alum of ‘The Ultimate Fighter' and fights out of the BMF Ranch. Urbina, known as “The RGV Bad Boy,” has had a mixed start in the UFC, with a submission loss in his debut followed by a TKO victory and then a knockout loss in his most recent fight.
Malott's UFC journey began with a technical knockout win over Mickey Gall at UFC 273. He continued his winning streak with submissions over Yohan Lainesse and Adam Fugitt, earning Performance of the Night bonuses for both. However, his momentum was halted by a third-round TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297, where he was dominating before succumbing to Magny's strikes.
Urbina's UFC record stands at 1-2. After being submitted by Bryan Battle in his debut, he rebounded with a TKO victory over Orion Cosce in May 2022. His most recent bout resulted in a knockout loss to Charles Radtke in February. Urbina's performances have been a mix of highs and lows, and he will be looking to add consistency to his UFC career.
The upcoming fight between Malott and Urbina is intriguing for several reasons. Malott, known for his grappling prowess and finishing ability, will be looking to rebound from his loss to Magny and prove that he can compete with the top fighters in the welterweight division. His early UFC wins demonstrated his potential, and a victory over Urbina could help him regain his upward trajectory.
Urbina, on the other hand, will be aiming to showcase his own skills and resilience. With a background in the BMF Ranch, he brings a toughness and fighting spirit that could pose challenges for Malott. Urbina's striking and ability to finish fights, as seen in his win over Cosce, could test Malott's defense and recovery from his recent defeat.
Both fighters have shown vulnerabilities in their previous bouts—Malott with his recent TKO loss and Urbina with two losses in his three UFC fights. This bout will likely come down to who has made the necessary adjustments and improvements. Malott's ground game and submission skills could be key, while Urbina's striking and ability to capitalize on openings will be factors to watch.
The fight between Mike Malott and Gilbert Urbina is set to be a compelling clash of styles and wills. As both fighters look to bounce back from losses, their upcoming encounter at UFC Fight Night on July 13 will be a testament to their skills, heart, and determination to climb the ranks in the welterweight division. With Malott's grappling and finishing ability against Urbina's striking and resilience, fans can expect a dynamic and potentially explosive bout.
