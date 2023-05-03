Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Mississippi State head basketball coach Chris Jans signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, the team announced in a Wednesday release.

“Chris Jans is an elite coach who has made a major impact on Mississippi State Men’s Basketball in short time,” said Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said, via the Bulldogs. “He and his staff have elevated our program on and off the court, through a culture of accountability, student-athlete development, toughness, hard work and excellence.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Chris as we elevate our men’s basketball program to greater heights.”

Jans was hired to head the Mississippi State basketball program after spending five seasons at New Mexico State. He garnered a record of 122-32 and upset No. 5-seeded UConn in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in 2022.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall and 8-10 against conference opponents in the 2022-23 season, taking wins over Marquette and Ole Miss before moving on to the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament. They earned a spot in the First Four, but fell in a 1-point loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Jans will enter the 2023-24 season with a .742 winning percentage, good enough for fifth among active NCAA coaches behind Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Kansas’s Bill Self, San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher and Kentucky’s John Calipari, according to Mississippi State’s Wednesday release.

“We are grateful for Dr. Mark Keenum and Director of Athletics Zac Selmon for the belief in our vision for Mississippi State Men’s Basketball,” Jans said. “This will also allow our tremendous staff to be rewarded for their expertise and hard work. Sheri and I have settled into Starkville and continue to be impressed with all the people we have met and especially our loyal fan base.

“We are already looking forward to next season in the new and improved Humphrey Coliseum.”