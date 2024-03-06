The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Mississippi State Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find how to watch Mississippi State Texas A&M.
The picture for Texas A&M basketball is grim. The Aggies have lost to Vanderbilt and Arkansas over the past month and have torched their NCAA Tournament resume. They're probably finished in terms of having a realistic shot at an NCAA at-large bid, but if they want to have any chance — and make that early-March run at a spot in the bracket, which they have done before under Buzz Williams — they must win this game against Mississippi State. They must win their regular-season finale on the weekend. They must win at least two games at the SEC Tournament and reach the final. That's the outlook for an A&M team which was projected to finish in the top tier of the SEC before this college basketball season started. A&M joins Arkansas as a team which was supposed to be very, very good this season but has instead unraveled and has failed to develop any real consistency for any appreciable length of time.
Mississippi State is likely headed for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs might need one more win to be absolutely safe, however, so this game and the upcoming games they will play contain considerable value. Winning one more time will alleviate a lot of anxiety heading into Selection Sunday. Winning twice would stamp MSU as a total lock. It's that time of year.
Here are the Mississippi State-Texas A&M College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Texas A&M Odds
Mississippi State Bulldogs: +1.5 (-108)
Texas A&M Aggies: -1.5 (-112)
Over: 139.5 (-115)
Under: 139.5 (-105)
How To Watch Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
TV: ESPNU
Why Mississippi State Could Cover the Spread
The Texas A&M team which was picked to be very good this season has not been anything close to the advance billing. Buzz Williams, who led Virginia Tech to the NCAA Tournament and guided Marquette to the Elite Eight a decade ago, was supposed to make Texas A&M an annual NCAA Tournament team and an occasional threat to make the Sweet 16. That standard has not emerged in College Station. Williams has failed to meet expectations and has underperformed relative to what he did at his previous coaching stops. A&M is not a trustworthy team, whereas Mississippi State and coach Chris Jans have done well in the SEC this season. It should be harder to make the NCAA Tournament from Starkville than from College Station, and yet Jans is on track to make the field of 68, a very impressive coaching peformance. That's plenty to recommend picking MSU in a game which is close to a pick 'em.
Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread
The Aggies are running out of time. They're at home. One would think they would play an all-out style of basketball and will display great hunger and urgency to try to salvage their season with a late run in the weeks before Selection Sunday. Surely this team will finally dial up the intensity and the focus which have been missing for much of the season.
Final Mississippi State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
This game is the kind of game where you look at an underachieving team (A&M) and think that it should at last play better … but then you realize that an underachieving team is a failure precisely because it rarely meets your expectations and your assessments. Therefore, stay away from this game.
Final Mississippi State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +1.5