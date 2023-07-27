Only five MLB games will be played on Thursday, but there are plenty of prop bets to be played. We will continue our MLB odds series with some of the best hitter prop bets for July 27th.

The Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Detroit Tigers are the only teams in action on Thursday. However, these teams are stacked with talent at the plate. Cody Bellinger, Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert Jr, Shoehei Ohtani, and Nolan Arenado are just a few of the players in action. These players have some good matchups and could put up some big games. Hitter props have some great value, and we will be looking at them in this post.

Below are the hitter prop bets odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Best hitter prop bets

Cody Bellinger to record 2+ total bases: +110

Jose Ramirez to record an RBI: +135

Joey Meneses to record 2+ total bases: +130

Lars Nootbar to record a run: +135

Why Cody Bellinger will record 2+ total bases

Bellinger has been arguably the best player in the MLB this month. In July, Bellinger is batting .415 with 34 hits, eight home runs, and a 1.189 OPS. Against the Cardinals alone, Bellinger is 11-34 with two home runs, and a double in nine games played. With the way Bellinger is crushing the ball in July, and how good he is against the Cardinals, I like this bet a lot. I like this bet even more because Miles Mikolas is pitching. Mikolas is giving up a lot of hits this season, so Bellinger has a fantastic matchup. I would not be surprised to see Bellinger have a multi-hit game in this one.

Why Jose Ramirez will record an RBI

Jose Ramirez is not playing well against the White Sox this season, but overall he having a good season. He leads the Guardians in home runs, has 60 RBI, and a .292 batting average. The Guardians need him to keep heating up if they want to catch the Minnesota Twins in the division, and Ramirez understands that. The White Sox have not been good lately, and they are giving up a lot of runs. If Ramirez can come up with some runners on base, he should be able to record a couple RBI.

Why Joey Meneses will record 2+ total bases

On a simple level, Meneses is crushing the Mets this season. In seven games, Meneses has 12 hits, and 15 total bases. Senga is a good pitcher, but the Nationals have beat him already this season. In that game, Meneses did have a hit off him. He will have to get another hit, or find a way to grab extra bases, but I like this bet a lot. In July, Meneses has 39 total bases in 20 games. It would not be shocking if Meneses had two or three total bases in this game against the Mets.

Why Lars Nootbar will record a run

Nootbar is having a pretty good season this year. However, he is having an even better season against the Cubs this season. When playing the Cubs, Nootbar has eight hits, and eight runs scored in nine games played. Steele is very good, and that matchup is going to be tough for him. However, the Cubs bullpen is struggling, so if Nootbar does score a run, it will because he draws a walk early in the game, or gets on base against the bullpen. Either way, Nootbar finds a way to play well against the Cubs. Nootbar scoring a run is a bet I like in this game.