MLB Odds: Braves vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Atlanta Braves (100-60) face off against the Miami Marins (68-92) in a divisional matchup on Tuesday night. Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the visiting Braves, while lefty Braxton Garrett (3-6) will take the hill for the home Marlins. The first pitch is slated for 6:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick.

For Atlanta, righty Jake Odorizzi will make his 22nd start of the season. For the season Odorizzi holds a 5-6 record to go along with a 4.53 ERA. The veteran has thrown 101 innings on the year – striking out 79 hitters in the process. The thirty-two-year-old has started one game previously against Miami. In 4 innings of work, Odorizzi gave up 2 runs on 8 eights in a no-decision. He’s struggled down the stretch for Atlanta. In four September starts Odorizzi went 0-1 but gave up 14 runs in 16 innings pitched. He hasn’t sniffed the 5th inning in over a month and didn’t even make it through the fourth in his last start – giving up a run in 3 2/3 innings before being pulled.

On the other side, southpaw Braxton Garrett will make his 17th start of the season for Miami. The twenty-five-year-old has put together a solid season for the Marlins – amassing career highs across all categories. On the season Garrett holds a paltry 3-6 record but that is through no fault of his own. He’s maintained a solid 3.56 ERA while striking out 83 in 83 innings of work. Garrett has been particularly effective at home this season. He holds a 2.48 ERA in home games compared to 4.40 away from Miami. In his one previous start against Atlanta Garrett threw 6 scoreless innings – surrendering just 5 hits while striking out 2. He recorded a no-decision in his last outing after giving up 2 runs in 4 innings against the Brewers.

Here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+106)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball this season, Atlanta still finds themselves with something to play for with two games left in the season. Thanks to a hyper-competitive National League East, Atlanta has work to do still to clinch their division. That being said, the Braves have clinched a playoff berth but their seeding remains to be seen. They can clinch the division (and the #2 seed in the National League) with either a win or a New York Mets loss. The fact that Atlanta still has something to play for this late into the season is worth considering when making a Braves-Marlins prediction.

Although the Braves were shut out by projected started Braxton Garrett in their only previous meeting, they managed 5 hits and 3 walks and eventually won the game. Atlanta’s offense is loaded and they’ve played some of their best baseball as of late. The Braves have 5 players who have hit 20 home runs this year – and that’s not even counting superstar Ronald Acuna Jr who missed the first half of the season recovering from surgery.

Lately, first baseman Matt Olson has carried the load offensively for Atlanta. Olson has performed admirably in replacing Freddie Freeman. For the season the twenty-eight-year-old has hit .239 to go along with 33 home runs and 101 RBI. However, he’s been particularly hot as of late. In his last six games, Olson is 8-20 and has hit 4 home runs, driven in 6 runs, and walked 4 times. He’s a major factor in any Braves-Marlines prediction.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has had a rough season. The Marlins have allowed the 12th fewest runs, a little above league average, but have platted the 3rd fewest runs themselves. Defense may win championships but you can’t win if you can’t score – something Marlins fans have grown quite accustomed to in 2022.

Last night’s 4-0 victory snapped an 8-game losing skid to Atlanta. On the season Miami is just 5-12 against the Braves. However, if there is any silver lining it is the recent play of right fielder Bryan De La Cruz. De La Cruz has been arguably Miami’s best hitter across the entire season – batting .249 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs. He’s been red hot of late, though. In his last seven games, De La Cruz is 11-28. Across those 28 at-bats, De La Cruz has managed 2 home runs and 4 doubles to go along with 8 RBIs. He’s also been a much better hitter at home this season – where De La Cruz sees his average climb to .263.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Braves have a division to win. The Marlins will be on vacation by Friday. This is an easy one.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+106)