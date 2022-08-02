MLB odds: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

Mayday! There’s a fierce inter-league matchup that is coming in hot! The Arizona Diamondbacks will test out their luck as they prepare for battle in Cleveland for game two of this series when they take on the Guardians. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Guardians prediction and pick will be made.

Following a successful three-game winning streak, the D-Backs have come back to Earth with four-consecutive losses. On the season, Arizona now sits at 45-57 and are in fourth place in the NL West. The Diamondbacks will send out RHP Zac Gallen, who has compiled a 5-2 record with a 3.24 ERA in his 19 starts on the season.

With. better chance of making the postseason, Cleveland has begun their march to try to pave their way to the playoffs with back-to-back wins against the Rays and D-Backs. Not to mention, but the Guardians are only one singular game removed from the top spot out in the AL Central division. Eager to get his team one step closer, righty Triston McKenzie will look to silence the Arizona bats with his even 7-7 record and identical 3.24 ERA as Gallen.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Guardians Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-192)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

With time beginning to run out on the 2022 season, the Diamondbacks have reached their breaking point. As each loss brings devastating consequences and dampens their chances of reaching the promised land of the postseason, the need to come out triumphant is at an all-time high. Unfortunately, Arizona now sits ten games back of a playoff berth in the NL Wild Card race, so they will need to go streaking if they want to accomplish that goal.

Luckily for Arizona, the expected start from Zac Gallen this evening should provide a huge booth to their self-esteem and overall confidence in righting the ship. In two starts since the All-Star Break, Gallen is 1-0 with a near-perfect 0.75 ERA. Such dominance from the mound can single-handily guarantee Arizona a covering of the spread and ultimately a victory if the offense can do their job as well.

On the season, the D-Backs have been a fairly average hitting squad from the plate and could ultimately see improvement in the last couple of months of the campaign. Arizona is led statistically by first-baseman Christian Walker, who despite only slashing a very underwhelming .203 at the dish, is still leading the club with 24 homers and 55 runs-batted-in. Combine Walker’s slugging ways with another gritty performance from guys like Ketel Marte and Daulton Varsho, and the Diamondbacks should take the pressure off Gallen mightily in what would give them a tremendous chance to cover the spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The marathon that is the dramatic and epic regular season of Major League Baseball no question has its highs, lows, and even bumps in the road. Just like the hard-working blue-collar residents that reside within the city of Cleveland, the Guardians have been as gritty as it comes. While Cleveland has remained smack dab in the middle of the division for a majority of the season thus far, they are now breathing down Minnesota’s neck for the AL Central crown.

Winners in 10 of their previous 15 overall matchups, the Guardians are playing their best ball of the year at the most ideal of times. Like his partner that he will duel off with on Tuesday, McKenzie has also been nearly untouchable of late. At the conclusion of July, the Guardians’ young twirler went 3-1 with a 1.34 ERA in his last five starts on the rubber.

While this epic pitching matchup may end up in quite the duel, the one advantage that the Guardians will have on the D-Backs will be on offense. In 2022, this lethal attack with the bats has been among the league’s best when clicking on all cylinders. Yes, the numbers prove that the Guardians are just an average-slugging crew, but don’t be fooled. Cleveland is seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average and is receiving the benefit of some scorching hot hitters within their lineup. Be on the lookout for rookie outfielder Steven Kwan to continue this treacherous tear as he is raking .362 to go along with five RBIs during his career-high 15-game hitting streak. Additionally, the big bat in third-baseman Jose Ramirez can also change the tone in this one in the blink of an eye.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Like many inter-league matchups, there will be many players from both sides that will be unfamiliar with one another when each team laces up the cleats for play. With each starter expected to make their first starts in their careers against each team, who will rise to the occasion? To make a long story short, the Diamondbacks’ road troubles are worrisome and the Guardians are on the brink of dethroning the Twins. Side with Cleveland to cover the -1.5 spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+158)