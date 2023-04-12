The Miami Marlins will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a Wednesday afternoon MLB matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has not built on their 2020 magic, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 69-93 record. Only due to the ineptitude of the Washington Nationals were the Marlins able to avoid the NL East cellar. Skip Schumaker has been tabbed as the replacement to Don Mattingly as Marlins manager, so hopefully he will be able to right the ship moving forward.

Philadelphia has been better of late, moving to 4-7 after a disastrous 1-5 start. Injuries to key players are mounting, already presenting a bit of adversity for manager Rob Thompson. If any team can overcome the obstacles, it is Philadelphia, who advanced to the World Series despite just 87 wins and an in-season managerial change.

Here are the Marlins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-125)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Luis Arraez, coming off a cycle in Tuesday’s game, has continued his contact-oriented approach, ranking in the 98th percentile for strikeout rate. Arraez has hit .537 with five extra-base hits in the early going. Garrett Cooper and Jorge Soler are tied for the team lead with three home runs, with Cooper driving in eight runs. Electric center fielder Jazz Chisholm has hit two home runs, adding three stolen bases to pace the team. Chisholm was last healthy in 2021, a season in which he hit 20 doubles and 18 home runs, stealing 23 bases in 124 games. In an injury-shortened 2022, Chisholm was already named an All-Star before missing the rest of the season. Some younger players have begun to break through the roster, including catcher Nick Fortes, who has wrestled the starting role from Jacob Stallings.

Edward Cabrera, a heralded prospect, will make his third start of the season. Cabrera has been a train wreck in the early going, pitching to a 5.40 ERA with 13 walks in just 6.2 innings. While no one would ever accuse Cabrera of having pinpoint control, this rate should sound some alarms. The issue does not appear to be injury-based, as Cabrera is once again averaging 96 mph on his fastball. The bullpen trio of Matt Barnes, JT Chargois, and Dylan Floro have combined to allow just one earned run in 13 innings, striking out 12 batters.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has been snake-bitten with injuries, and are counting the days to a Bryce Harper return. In the absence of Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and now Darick Hall, Alec Bohm has hit .351 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Bohm enjoyed a bit of a breakout last season after a rough 2021, and is looking to sustain that pace. Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs and strikeouts last season, has continued much of the same, bashing three home runs despite 16 strikeouts. Nick Castellanos has yet to send a flyball over the wall, but has ripped seven doubles, also walking seven times despite 18 strikeouts. Suffice to say, Philadelphia epitomizes the three true outcomes that so many fans love to loathe. New addition Trea Turner has a .313 batting average with a double, two triples, and two stolen bases.

Zack Wheeler was not great in either start, but was better last time out, allowing two earned runs in 5.1 innings. Wheeler has pitched to a 5.59 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Flamethrower Jose Alvarado has been utterly disrespectful to opponents, registering 11 of his 12 outs via the strikeout. Alvarado has yet to yield an earned run this season and has allowed just one baserunner.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Wheeler will dominate a weaker Miami lineup.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -1.5 (+104), over 8.5 (-110)