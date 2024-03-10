Time is ticking down for free agent pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery as Opening Day approaches, and Snell sparked some reactions and speculation as to where he will sign by posting an Instagram story on Sunday.
Brace yourselves pic.twitter.com/n0st4HRPNV
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 10, 2024
Blake Snell could be just having some fun causing a stir, but posting the eyeball emoji like that could also signal that he is close to signing. It would make sense that he would sign before Jordan Montgomery, as he could in a way set the market for him.
Throughout the winger and spring, Snell has been rumored with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. Although the Giants and Yankees seem like less likely destinations. The Giants signed Matt Chapman recently, and president Farhan Zaidi indicated that he does not expect any more big additions. For the Yankees, they would have to pay a 110% tax if they were to sign Snell, so it would cost over double the number that just simply signing him would cost.
Maybe Snell's market is depressed enough to the point that the Giants and Yankees can get back in, but it would be a bit of a surprise at this point.
The Angels might make the most sense for Snell, as Mike Trout has been pushing the team to make an addition in free agency, and the team just lost Shohei Ohtani this offseason.
Only time will tell where Snell will play this season, but it seems like we might find out relatively soon.