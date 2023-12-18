The Toronto Blue Jays are interested in trading for Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India amidst a rather busy offseason.

What should the Toronto Blue Jays do next season? After two straight years of playoff failures, it's clear that changes need to be made within the team. The question is… where will these improvements come from? The offseason is the perfect chance to reload, but they need to assess which players will be perfect for them.

One of the names that the Blue Jays seem to be interested in is Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India. The report comes from Bob Elliott. It's certainly an interesting rumor, but some are questioning whether this trade makes sense for Toronto.

“Blue Jays have shown interest in dealing for Reds 2B Jonathan India”

On paper, the Blue Jays' infield is stacked with talent. At first base, of course, is the electric Vladimir Guerrero Jr. At shortstop is the emergent Bo Bichette, while at third base you have Matt Chapman. The position in question, then is second base. Why would Toronto look to trade for a second baseman? Perhaps their lineup has issues?

It doesn't seem like it: the Blue Jays have the relatively recently-acquired Whit Merrifield starting and Santiago Espinal as a backup. There's also Cavan Biggio as their third option. India, for all his talent, would be a second-stringer at best for Toronto. Is that really the push that the team needs?

Ultimately, the Blue Jays are in desperate, desperate need of help. Whether it's India, Cody Bellinger, or any other star, any help would be welcome. Expect Toronto to make a trade for more help in the offseason.