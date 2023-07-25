The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently dead last in the National League Central division and over 10 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. It won't be surprising to see the Pirates be a seller ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline this August, and if that's the case, eyes should be on All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller.

In fact, the Pirates have reportedly engaged talks already with other teams with regard to a potential trade involving Keller.

Via Jon Heyman of The New York Post:

“Pirates are also willing to listen to trade offers on All-Star starter Mitch Keller. So listening on both All-Stars, including also closer David Bednar. Would seem like a pretty low probability to happen in either case but in this sellers’ market makes sense to listen.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mitch Keller has been quite a surprise this year for the Pirates, particularly during the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season in which he went 9-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 19 starts. Keller has struggled of late, as he's gone just 0-3 with a 7.04 ERA in five appearances since the start of July, but he still can generate attention on the trade market.

Apart from his body of work this season, what makes Keller an interesting trade asset for the Pirates is the fact that he's got two more years under team control via arbitration eligibility. He won't become a free agent until the end of the 2025 MLB season.

The Pirates drafted Mitch Keller in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Prior to the 2023 campaign, they signed him to a one-year deal worth $2.4375 million to avoid arbitration.