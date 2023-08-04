With the likes of Dungeons & Dragons and Tetris getting films, it appears Hasbro and Lionsgate will attempt to make a Monopoly movie.

It was announced that Lionsgate would be acquiring eOne from Hasbro for $500 million, giving them the rights to over 6,500 properties. One of which is Monopoly.

In a statement, Chris Cocks (Hasbro's CEO) revealed Lionsgate's intentions of making a Monopoly movie: “Lionsgate’s management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we’re glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business. We look forward to partnering with them, especially on a movie adaptation of Monopoly.”

He continued, “Entertainment remains a priority for Hasbro. Hasbro will continue to develop and produce entertainment based on the rich vault of Hasbro-owned brands. We will also bring to life new original ideas designed to fuel all areas of Hasbro’s blueprint including toys, publishing, gaming, licensed consumer products, and location-based entertainment. As part of the sale, we expect to move to an asset-lite model for future live action entertainment, relying on licensing and partnerships with select co-productions.”

A film based on the iconic board game has been in the works for years, but this is the closest it has come to being realized. There was a film titled Under the Boardwalk: The Monopoly Story, but that was about the creation of the game. Presumably, this would be the first fictional film based on the game. This wouldn't be the first swing at a board game movie, though, as films such as Clue, Dungeons & Dragons, Ouija, Jumanji, and Battleship have all been made.