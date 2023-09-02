We're back with our predictions and picks for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as action continues from the tournmanet's second round. We turn our attention towards Group J for a matchup between Montenegro (2-2) and Greece (2-2) in a game both teams need to win. Check out our FIBA odds series for our Montenegro-Greece prediction and pick.

Montenegro comes into this game after losing to the United State 73-85. They were massive underdogs in that contest and managed to cover the spread, but they're still hanging onto their tournament lives and will need to win-out to have any sort of chance at the trophy.

Greece comes into this second round game following a 67-92 loss at the hands of Lithuania. They're in a similar position as their opponents and will need this win to stay alive. At 2-2, Greece will also have to win-out in their group and hope for some results to go their way.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Montenegro-Greece Odds

Montenegro: -2.5 (-115)

Greece: +2.5 (-111)

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-111)

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Greece

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 4:40 a.m. ET/ 1:40 a.m. PT

Why Montenegro Will Cover The Spread

Montenegro has been a formidable team all tournament and they continue to surprise opponents with their skillful play. They played a great game against the United States and despite the outcome, they kept it close and gave USA a run for their money. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 18 points as his teammate Perry knocked down two threes. As a team, they managed just 5-20 behind the arc and they're hoping their shooting can approve in this game.

To win this game, Montenegro should get the ball inside and work through their big men. They'll be the much bigger team on paper and their size should be a huge advantage in the paint. Greece has been involved in some nail-biting games recently, so Montenegro should look to start fast and build their lead throughout the game.

Why Greece Will Cover The Spread

After Greece's inspired performance against New Zealand, they dropped a very rough game to Lithuania their last time out. As a team, they have the ability to score the ball in bunches and work tirelessly on the defensive end. However, they find trouble scoring in one-on-one situations and they often have to force a shot from three. If the three are falling, Greece has a great chance to cover and possibly beat Montenegro.

To win this game, Greece will have to be more consistent than they have been in their last two contests. They'll be outmatched in the paint, so it'll be vital for them to keep swinging the ball and find scoring opportunities wherever they can take them. They shouldn't rely on their three as it cost them last game, so look for Greece to come into this one with a new plan of attack.

Final Montenegro-Greece Prediction & Pick

Greece started this tournament out very strong, but they've been slipping the last few games. Montenegro has been much more competitive throughout this tournament and Greece doesn't particularly match up well against them. For our prediction, let's go with Montenegro to cover this short spread as they notch a convincing win and keep their tournament hopes alive.

Final Montenegro-Greece Prediction & Pick: Montenegro -2.5 (-115)