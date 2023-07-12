Those awaiting the Muhammad Ali Jr. biopic will have to wait just a bit longer as the film has received a disappointing production update.

Deadline reports that the pre-production of the Muhammad Ali Jr. biopic has been halted by Verdi Productions amid the uncertainty with the ongoing WGA writers' strike. The film's now set for a late 2024 release.

One of the film's producers, Chad A. Verdi, revealed that principal photography on the biopic was supposed to start on September 1 in Rhode Island. The cast is set as well and Tom DeNucci will direct the film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a statement, Verdi said, “With the WGA already on strike and a possible SAG strike looming, pushing this film was the right thing to do. We 100% support SAG’s final decision, whatever that may be. We look forward to pursuing this special project when the dust has settled in 2024, and hopefully by then SAG and WGA have received a fair deal that both unions are satisfied with.”

The Ali Jr. biopic chronicles the story of the son of the legendary Muhammad Ali who has struggled with living in his father's shadow. On top of that struggle, Ali Jr. dealt with bullying, abandonment, drug addiction, and other family issues. Deadline's report adds that Ali Jr. has recently found “great peace within himself, his former relationship, his father, and his own children.”

This wouldn't be the first Muhammad Ali film, per se — the most notable biopic was Ali which was directed by Michael Mann and starred Will Smith and Eli Goree also portrayed the iconic boxer in Regina King's One Night in Miami… — but it would be the first major film about his son.