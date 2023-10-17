Are you a fan of world-driven games that immerse you in their setting? The Nanoleaf 4D kit might be the newest addition to your fancy gaming setup. Check out this review of the Nanoleaf 4D.

Nanoleaf 4D Review – Immersion, Flexibility, Luxury

The Nanoleaf 4D is one of the newest lighting products by Nanoleaf. Some of their other lighting solutions you may have seen adorning the background of your favorite streamer, content creator, or your very own. The Nanoleaf 4D, however, shies away from making your wall pretty to enhance your gaming experience as a whole.

First up: the price. The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit begins at USD$99.99 if your display is under 65″, and you’ll have to fork over USD$119.99 total to support TVs and Monitors up to 85″. This review was done with the 65″ variant on a 27″ gaming monitor.

The Package

Unboxing the Nanoleaf 4D yields a surprisingly small amount of knick-knacks, a preface to how quick and easy the setup will be. The main thing I was greeted with was the 5′ long lightstrip, followed by the smaller components like the four corner brackets, the Nanoleaf 4D controller, the camera accessories, and the power cords. The package also included a lot of adhesives.

As a side note, the camera also comes with its own privacy cover!

The Specs

All are taken from the official Nanoleaf 4D listing.

The Nanoleaf 4D lightstrip is rated for up to 25,000 hours of lifetime. It’s also dimmable with either the official Nanoleaf App, by voice commands, or by the controller, reaching up to 1075 lumens for the 4-meter strip.

The Setup

The included user manual only contains incredibly rudimentary instructions that were basically “stick the brackets, place the light strip, connect the wires, and download the app.” Nevertheless, the few components did not demand a lot of brainpower and I was able to get it up and running under 30 minutes.

The second part of the setup consisted of the software side: getting the Nanoleaf App on my phone and desktop to make full use of its functionality. Again, this was quick and easy, save for the mandatory updates I had to go through which took the better part of 10 minutes.

The only real hurdle I encountered was when the light strip did not light up, which was a result of not using enough force in connecting its USB Type-C connector to the controller. I later found out this was a common occurrence, so if your Nanoleaf 4D doesn’t respond or seems like it’s not working, make sure to use adequate force to make sure it’s properly inserted.

The Pros

Effortless Setup – The ease of setting up this gaming monitor accessory is a breath of fresh air. The amount of hardware that greets you is manageable, and the software setup mostly consists of waiting for updates to roll in. In no time, I had it integrated into my gaming setup seamlessly.

Immersive Bliss – Immersion is the name of the game, and this accessory truly delivers. Games that tend to absorb you into their world, like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon: Forbidden West, were provided an extra way to immerse players with Nanoleaf 4D.

Luxurious Aesthetic – Transforming your gaming setup into a luxurious and sleek digital paradise is where this accessory truly shines. It adds a sophisticated and highly personalized touch to your environment, which not only boosts your gaming enjoyment but also impresses anyone who lays eyes on your setup. It’s a nod to the dedicated gamer who appreciates the finer things in life. Besides, more RGB is better, right?

Highly Customizable and Compatible – The Nanoleaf 4D is compatible with a whole host of smart assistants and other gaming accessories. If you already have a Nanoleaf product integrated into your setup, then great! Adding the Nanoleaf 4D is as easy as pressing a few buttons. If you’re into gaming, chances are you have a Razer product as a part of your gaming rig. Good news: this accessory also works with Razer Chroma. But for those who want to make the Nanoleaf 4D more than a part of their gaming setup but as a lighting accessory for your room, it’s compatible with smart assistants like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and even IFTTT.

Versatility at Its Best – This accessory goes beyond gaming. While it significantly enhances the gaming experience, it was equally impressive when watching movies, working, or even engaging in casual internet browsing. Its three modes can make it react to my audio, my display, or an idle scene of my choosing, making sure that it can provide what I want, when I want.

The Cons

Luxury Comes at a Price – The premium experience offered by the Nanoleaf 4D accessory does come with a higher price tag. It’s an investment in enhancing your gaming setup’s aesthetics and immersion, so potential buyers should be prepared to allocate a significant budget for this addition.

Compatibility Caution – While it is compatible with a lot of smart assistants and lighting software, it uses a wide lens camera to capture your screen. This means that it might not work with some monitor configurations. Multi-monitor setups and ultra-wide displays, especially, may experience a problem where the camera would be unable to capture all edges of the display. To ensure a seamless experience, it’s crucial to check your monitor’s configuration and compatibility with this accessory. While it works harmoniously with many setups, there may be cases where it doesn’t integrate as smoothly.

Final Verdict – 4.5/5

The Nanoleaf 4D is certainly a luxury, but it provides immersion like no other. While it may not be suitable for everyone’s budget, the dramatic enhancement it brings to your setup’s aesthetics and experience is undeniable. It is highly recommended for those who seek to transform their gaming setup into a visually stunning and sophisticated digital sanctuary, where each gaming session feels like a grand adventure. Whether it’s for gaming, movie nights, or casual browsing, this accessory adds an extra layer of visual delight to your digital world.

This review was done on an AOC 27G2G4 gaming monitor, a Windows 11 PC and a PlayStation 5. The Nanoleaf App was installed on a Samsung S22 Ultra and Windows 11. The reviewer was provided the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirroring kit for this review, courtesy of Nanoleaf. Most images used in this review were provided by Nanoleaf.