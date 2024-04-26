The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Monster Mile” at Dover this weekend. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Wruth 400 at Dover prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Dover is one of the most unique tracks in the NASCAR circuits. It is a 1.03-mile-long concrete oval, with 24-degree bending turns and nine-degree bangs on the straightaways. With their high banked turns and narrow straightaways, there are major crashes and high speeds at the track. Martine Truex Jr. is the defending champion here, winning in the spring of 2-23. He led 68 laps in the race and beat out Ross Chastain. Chastain had a solid showing though, finishing second and leading 98 laps. Meanwhile, William Byron finished fourth, and was first after the first stage, while leading 193 laps in the race.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Dover Odds
Kyle Larson:+ 450
Martin Truex Jr.:+650
Ross Chastain:+650
William Byron:+750
Dennty Hamlin:+750
Christopher Bell:+1000
Chase Elliott:+1200
Ryan Blaney:+1200
Ty Gibbs:+1400
Kyle Busch:+1800
Alex Bowman:+1800
Tyler Reddick:+1800
Brad Keselowski:+2000
Joey Logano:+2000
Chris Buescher:+2000
Bubba Wallace 3500
Chase Briscoe::+5000
How to Watch Cup Series at Dover
TV: FS1
Time: 12:00 PM/ 9:00 AM
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Dover
As is the norm when there is not a clear favorite due to track style, Kyle Larson finds himself on top of the odds board. Larson is the best pure driver on the circuit and this track fits his style. Larson did struggle here last year though. He would finish 32nd in the May 2023 race, while not leading a lap, after an 18th-place finish. That does not do his skill justice though. In four races from 2019 through 2022, Larson was in the top six in each of them. In the spring race of 2021, he led 263 laps and won both stages in the race before finishing second. That was after winning here in the fall of 2019, and finishing third in the spring of 2018.
Martin Truex Jr. took first in this race in the spring of 2023 and has been solid here. Since the Spring race of 2017, he has raced on this track 13 times. Truex Jr. has won three times, been the runner-up three times, and finished inside the top five three other times. Truex has led laps here in six of his last seven races on this track, and been in the top four of a stage in nine of his last 11 races here. He did have a rough path on the track in 2022 and 2021. In 2021 he started first, led 16 laps, and finished 19th. In 2022, he led five laps, after starting 18th, and would be in the top five at the end of both stages, but finish 12th.
Ross Chastain has not always been good here. In his first six starts here, he did not finish inside the top 20, with 20th being his best finish. Further, he finished 30th or worst four times. In the spring of 2021 race, Chastain finished 15th. Then, Chastain moved to Trackhouse Raciing, and things have been better. In the spring of 2022, he would finish fourth and sixth in the two stages, before finishing third overall. Last year, Chastain finished fifth and first in the two stages, before finishing second overall. He has led 184 laps over the last two races as well.
William Byron has yet to find a win here, but he has been close. Last spring, Byron was first after stage one, and second after stage two. He led 193 laps, btu would finish fourth. While a top-five finish is great, it was the third time in four races at this track he has finished fourth. Chastain has been in a point-scoring position after the first stage in six of the last seven races, further, he has led over 200 laps in the last three races. Still, he does not have a top-three finish here in his career.
Denny Hamlin rounds out the favorites. While he does have a win here, coming in August of 2020, he has been hit and miss at this track. Last time on the track, he finished fifth after leading just four laps. In the Spring race in 2022, he finished 21st after leading 37 laps. In his last ten races on This track, Hamlin has a win, a runner-up, and two top fives. He has also been 19th or worse four times.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Dover
While not much further down the oddsboard, Ryan Blaney falls into a lower tier when it comes to odds. There is a reason for that, Blaney has struggled to finish on this track. He has raced here 13 times, finishing eighth twice, and third last time out. Beyond that, he has finished outside the top ten in each of them. Still, there is a reason to be optimistic. Blaney has been inside the top eight at the end of a stage in nine of the last 11 races here. He has been in the top three at the end of a stage in each of the last four races here.
Alex Bowman has a lot of solid history on this track. In his last six races, he has been stellar. Bowman has finished fifth or better in five of his last six races here. including winning in the spring of 2021. He also has led 100 laps over his last two races here. Bowman has finished outside the top five just three times since joining Hendrick Motorsports for the 2018 season and once was due to being involved in an accident.
Cup Series at Dover Prediction & Pick
Dover is a more predictable track than one like Talladega. The favorites normally do well, and others struggle. Still, with the high speeds and tight straightaways, there are bound to be some issues in the race. Taking people with a solid track record here is the best option, but understand, that a small mistake can end multiple racers days very early. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex are clear favorites here and should be looked at. Ross Chastain and William Byron have been much better as of late. Further, Alex Bowman has been amazing here lately and could be great again.
Cup Series at Dover Prediction & Pick: William Byron Winner (+750), Kyle Larson Top 3 (+130), Alex Bowman Top 5 (+200)