The NASCAR playoff moves on as they head to Miami for the 4EVEr 400 at Homestead. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a 4Ever 400 at Homestead prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Kyle Larson who punched his ticket to the final rounds of the NASCAR playoffs. Following him were Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch. Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain. Right now, Larson leads the race for the chase for the playoffs. William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin sit in the other four sports, but guys are looking for those final four spots. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher sit in the four spots currently outside the top four, looking to jump back in.

The chase now heads to Homestead in Miami. The 1.5-mile track will host this event. It will be 267 laps to cover the race, on the simple oval configuration. It is a banked Oveal with 18-20 degree variable turns, and a three-degree front stretch. This is a true track for oval racing. Last year Kyle Larson won this rade, with Ross Chasrain right on his heels. Still, seven other drivers are alive for the chase and will be hoping to take this win to move themselves to the next round.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: 4Ever 400 Odds

Kyle Larson: +260

Tyler Reddick: +550

Martin Truex Jr.: +550

Denny Hamlin: +700

William Byron: +750

Kyle Busch: +1400

Christopher Bell: +1400

Ross Chastain: +1600

Chris Buescher: +1700

Ryan Blaney: +1800

Chase Elliott: +1800

Brad Keselowski: +2000

Kevin Harvick: +2500

Bubba Wallace: +2800

Joey Logano: +3500

How to Watch 4Ever 400

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win 4Ever 400

Kyle Larson is coming off a win and is the favorite to win again this week. Larson is also the defending champion at this track. Larson has been solid at this track. Last year he led 199 of 267 laps and has led laps in seven of the last eight races here. In the last eight races, he has finished in the top five six times, with one of the non-top five finishes being in 2019, when Larson did not finish the race with engine trouble. Also, the similar track of Darlington, Larson won this year.

Tyler Reddick sits second in odds. He also has been good at Darlington, finishing second in the last race there. He has been top three in four of the last five races at Darlington. Reddick has been solid in the three races at Homestead he has taken place in. While he crashed last year and finished 35th, the prior two races were fourth and second-place finishes.

Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his second win at this track and has been great here. In the last six starts at this track, he had a win, two runner-ups, a third place, and sixth place, and a 12th place finish. He has also led laps in five of the last six races at this track. Overall, he has led 377 laps at this track and been in the top five seven times in 18 starts. He averages a finish sitting in 11th, including a crash in 2016. He also has been good at Darlington when he has finished with two wins at that track.

William Byron has a win here at this track. Last year Byron finished 12th but led 32 laps in the race, but in 2021, he won the race after finishing 31st and leading 102 laps. Overall, he has finished in the top ten in two of the last three races here. Still, at Darlington, Byron has been solid. This year he has a fourth-place finish and a win while finishing in the top ten five times in the last seven races.

Sleepers To Win 4Ever 400

Chris Beuscher does not have a great record here at Homestead or in the 4Ever 400. He has not finished in the top ten, but he did lead 57 laps early in the race in 2021. He has finished in the top three in the last two races though, and is driving well. Still, he has shown he can be good at Darlington last time out. He was third last time out at Darlington and has shown he can win at this type of track.

Brad Keselowski has not won this race, but it does not mean he has not been good there. He has finished in the top five four times, with being in the top ten seven times. Keselowski has also been good at the sister track. In the last five races at Darlington, he has been inside the top five four times. The only time he was not, he was involved in a crash.

4Ever 400 Prediction & Pick

Kyle Larson is the clear favorite, but the prediction for this 4Ever 400 is he will not win back-to-back races. Keselowski and Beuscher are solid drivers to back, but playing them for a top-ten finish may be the better bet. The best bet here is William Byron. He needs the win to get himself to the next rough, and he has led last here before. He will be taking down this race this week.

4 Ever 400 Prediction & Pick: William Bryon (+750)